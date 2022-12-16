Avatar 2 Ending Explained: James Cameron Plays All the Hits!

In terms of narrative, the premise of Avatar: The Way of Water’s ending is so simple that it’s almost elemental: the Na’vi-cloned copy of Col. Quaritch (Stephen Lang) has slaughtered the gentle whale-like creatures of Pandora’s deep seas in order to bring the coastal Na’vi out for a fight—and to lure Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) to his death. When that goes sideways though, and the sci-fi whaling ship Quaritch has commandeered literally capsizes over, the rapscallion falls back on an old reliable Plan B: He kidnaps the adopted daughter of Jake and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and holds poor Kiri (a de-aged and Na’vi-ized Sigourney Weaver) at gunpoint.

The Sully clan is drawn toward the sinking ship where a series of breathless fights and escape scenes ensue; the ship falls beneath the waves, and everyone seems to get away except for poor Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) who was murdered before this final showdown by the evil humans.

The plot mechanics are straightforward—basic, one might even say— but they also provide context for a meta-textual, self-aware celebration of most of Cameron’s previous catalog. Because don’t be fooled, the ending of Avatar: The Way of Water is a visceral callback to nearly every other movie Cameron ever made. Here’s how.

Aliens and Terminator 2

The reasons the heroes are lured into facing Quaritch one more time is to save young Kiri, yes, but it’s also to exact a terrible vengeance. Before Jake and Neytiri learn of Kiri’s kidnapping, they have already entered the deepest shadow of grief; they have suffered the death of a child. Kiri might be in the hands of the villain, but Jake and Neytiri’s firstborn child, Neteyam, has exited this mortal coil forever.

While Cameron has never previously killed the proverbial kid in his movies, he has explored a parent’s grief… and their rage. The one to embody this in Avatar: The Way of Water is unsurprisingly Neytiri. As bitter as it is losing Neteyam, it’s a bit of a gift for Saldaña who was mostly relegated to the background of Avatar 2 as the next generation of Na’vi took centerstage. But prized perhaps more than any of those children in his parents eyes was Neteyam, the oldest and most sensible child. The one whom Quaritch took from her.

Jake might fully be assimilated now into this species’ cultures and customs, but Neytiri will always be the fiery true born Na’vi. Prior to learning he killed her son, she already was calling Quaritch “the demon.” Upon learning that he murdered her child, she is consumed by a feral wrath that harkens toward the Na’vi’s warlike culture. It also allows Saldana’s Neytiri to join the ranks of the vengeful mama bears we saw Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley and Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor become in their own sequel films, Aliens (1986) and Terminator 2 (1992). While Neytiri doesn’t get a line as good as “get away from her you bitch!” there is something thrillingly bloodthirsty about Neytiri screaming to the colonel, “I’ll kill you, demon, as many times as it takes for you to not come back!”