Ariana DeBose Reveals One of Her Dream Broadway Roles

It’s safe to say Ariana DeBose knows her way around the American theater. While the multi-hyphenated talent has been mostly focusing on movies as of late (after all, she won an Oscar for Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story in 2022), DeBose’s career began and will forever be linked with the stage.

Before film and streaming, DeBose made her acting debut in the original cast of Bring It On: The Musical in 2011, which in turn paved the way for appearing in various Broadway productions throughout the 2010s, including in the original cast of Hamilton and as the title character in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, for which she was nominated for a Tony. Hollywood has come calling since, but DeBose hasn’t forgotten her roots; in fact, she’s hosted the Tony Awards three times in just the past five years.

All of which is to say when we sat down with DeBose to discuss her new film project, Love Hurts, it still seemed prudent to ponder about a future on Broadway—and what might be some of the iconic musical roles DeBose would like to still play.

“If I told you, it wouldn’t be a surprise,” DeBose at first teases. “There are many characters that I do love, and some of them won’t make sense… but you could say Velma Kelly is a touchstone. I actually love the Broadway production of Chicago because it’s simple, it’s not doing too much, it stands on its own, and that’s why it’s run for so many years. It will never go out of style.”