Lin-Manuel Miranda Considers If He’d Make Warriors into a Movie

The Warriors is incredibly cinematic material. After all, the 1965 novel by Sol Yurick about a New York City street gang attempting to survive the night while traveling from the Bronx to Coney Island was turned into a great movie in 1979; a seedy cult classic directed by Walter Hill and which made phrases like, “Warriors, come out and play-yay,” into all-time bangers to a generation of moviegoers. Lin-Manuel Miranda would know, he grew up loving that line and the movie as a child.

So much so he adapted the material alongside playwright and musician Eisa Davis into the first (possibly) stage-bound musical Miranda has worked on since his Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton. And the first song of the piece, “Survive the Night,” is laced around the hook of “Warriors, come out and play-yay.” You can listen to that tune now, as well as 25 other tracks Miranda and Davis have worked on because the pair released the material—at least in its current form—as a concept album filled with starry friends and vocalists like Ghostface Killah, RZA, Nas, Colman Domingo, and Phillipa Soo. Yet at the moment, Miranda and Davis have remained a little circumspect about when, or if, we might see the material mounted on the stage, be it Broadway or otherwise. Miranda has even coyly suggested in the press he might be happy with it as a concept album.

So when we had the chance to catch up with the multi-Tony award winner to discuss his other new project out in 2024, Mufasa: The Lion King, for which he wrote all-new original songs for, we felt it prudent to note that Miranda has also proven himself to be a pretty adept film director of musical movies, as demonstrated in 2021’s tick, tick… BOOM! And, as mentioned, The Warriors is cinematic material. So why not a new Warriors film as a musical?

“Noooo,” Miranda says with a wry smile. “First of all, I don’t have film rights to Warriors. I have the rights to adapt it musically, and those can transfer to the stage. But it’s not even an option. But also, it’s a love letter to a movie. I kind of see it as my musical love letter to this movie that I think is pretty perfect as it is. I’d really be loath to step into those shoes.”