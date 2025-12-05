Another Men in Black Movie Might Happen for Some Reason

If there is one sure thing in the movie business, it’s that studios love a known quantity. Throw in a little nostalgia, a popular IP, and maybe a familiar bankable star or two, and pretty much anything can happen. This is how we have ended up with five Toy Story movies, six Transformers films, and whatever number we’re up to now in the world of The Fast and the Furious. So, it probably won’t surprise anyone to learn that Sony’s considering bringing back the Men in Black. (After all, they’ve done it before!)

According to Variety, Chris Bremner, the writer of similar IP-based sequels like Bad Boys for Life, has been tapped to come up with a script for a fifth Men in Black installment. It’s unclear what shape the film’s story might take — and unknown whether original stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones could be convinced to reprise their roles as Agents J and K, whose entertaining chemistry and sharp performances are pretty much the entire reason the first three films in the franchise work. (Your mileage may and likely will vary on precisely how well as the series goes on.)

Smith has kept a fairly low profile since the whole Oscars ceremony controversy back in 2022, though he did appear in Bremner’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die sequel in 2024, so his involvement could be a reason for the actor to take part. Plus, if Smith is still in some sort of career rehabilitation phase, there are certainly worse choices he could make than returning to one of his more memorable roles in a popular franchise. Though let’s be honest, a whole lot is going to hinge on whether or not Sony can get Tommy Lee Jones to say yes to this. His most recent string of projects has been… let’s just call it eclectic, so the odds feel decent, if not entirely great. There’s no point in Smith being involved if Jones isn’t, though I suppose one or both of them could conceivably pop up in some kind of pass-the-torch mentorship role.

Granted, the studio has tried that already and it didn’t quite take. Neither Smith nor Jones took part in Men in Black: International, Sony’s attempt to reboot the franchise back in 2019 that brought in big names like Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Emma Thompson to play agents from the MIB’s U.K. branch. It’s a possibility that the reported fifth film could be something similar to this attempt, but MIB: International was both a critical and a box office disappointment, and it seems unlikely that anyone would choose to try to make fetch happen again with this particular angle.