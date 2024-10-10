Bad Boys: Ride or Die Proves Will Smith Will Always Be A Movie Star

Smith plays a version of himself, just there to show no hard feelings to Ollie and heap praise upon his kids, which encourages Ollie to abandon his career and go back to stay with his daughter and father. And in that one scene, Smith oozes with charisma, controlling the screen that no one, even Affleck and co-star George Carlin, can rival.

The joke in Jersey Girl is Ollie embarrassed himself by doubting that the Fresh Prince could become a marquee name, especially in a film about fighting aliens. But by the time Jersey Girl hit theaters in 2004, we all obviously knew Ollie was wrong, having seen Smith in Independence Day, the first two Bad Boys movies, Enemy of the State, Men in Black, and more. In fact, most people didn’t even think of him as the Fresh Prince anymore.

Yet Smith faces the same skepticism even today. It’s not just the much-discussed “slap,” when the actor assaulted comedian Chris Rock for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. It’s also that Smith has gotten old and, in some online naysayers’ minds, more interested in Oscar plays than he is being an action star. Sure, he’ll team up with David Ayer to play Deadshot in Suicide Squad (a terrible movie, but not because of Smith) or with Ang Lee for the ’90s throwback Gemini Man (underrated!), but he puts more effort in dreary dramas like Emancipation, Concussion, and King Richard, the last of which finally nabbed him a Best Actor win.

It would be easy to say that the Fresh Prince aged into being a Stale King. Yes, still a king, but in many detractors’ minds, no longer exciting. And then the Bad Boys revival occurs.

For Life

The Bad Boys movies have always relied on the buddy cop dynamism of its two stars. Marcus, the wholesome if motor-mouthed family man, and Mike, the glossy man child. It’s easy to see how Lawrence can step back into his Marcus role, beginning the revival film Bad Boys For Life with a sequence of him settling into an easy chair to enjoy retirement, and then playing a goofball who gets a second chance at life in Ride or Die. But while Mike can mature, gaining a son in the first new movie and a wife in the second, he can’t slow down.

During the aforementioned candy-colored shootout sequence, Marcus gets the attention, as his feeling of invincibility gets amplified by a sugar rush, but it only works because Mike is nearby to do proper action. As Mike, Smith dives under tables, looks tough while firing a gun, and even finds time to scold his crazy partner. And he looks awesome doing it, each and every time.