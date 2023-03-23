London Action Festival Returns With a Vengeance in 2023

“‘Art’ movies are often just plays,” McTiernan said in a statement about the return of the festival. “Action movies are movies!”

Attendees raved about the experience, and for the recognition it gave not only directors and lead actors, but also the stuntmen and choreographers who make the magic happen. Legendary stuntman Vic Armstrong expressed pride at the attention the Festival gives him and his colleagues, saying it “really highlights the importance of the work we do.”

In particular, Armstrong expressed gratitude at winning one of the first Moving Target Awards, which recognize excellence in action movies and television. The Moving Target Awards showcases performers that are too often taken for granted by mainstream organizations, which makes them so important to people like Corin Hardy.

“It was a joy to be a part of and to watch legends like Vic Armstrong get awarded with a Moving Target Award and to celebrate this unique and important cinematic genre, which largely gets overlooked in the bigger festivals,” Hardy said of last year’s event. “And to acknowledge the incredible craft and skill of the many talented workers responsible for creating the explosive, dangerous and thrilling action-packed sequences we have loved and continue to love witnessing on the big and small screen.”

The London Action Festival will continue doing this good work with its second annual Moving Target Awards. Also returning is the Friday Night Showdown variety show, an opportunity for fans to geek out about their favorite action moments.

But like a grizzled warrior called back into action, the Festival isn’t content to rest in retirement. Founders Julian Alcantara, Ron Fogelman, and Lee Vandermolen promise more thrills, more stars, and more TV and movie chaos this time around. Because if there’s one thing action fans know, it’s that bigger is always better.