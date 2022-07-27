Link Tank: Win FREE Tickets for Gangs of London Special Screening and Q&A At London Action Festival
Come to a Special Gangs of London Series Two event for free, an X prequel is coming, The Kang Dynasty has a director, and more in Link Tank!
Come to a Special Gangs of London Series Two event for free!
The Wallace/Dumani empire is overthrown, the investors are pulling strings from behind closed doors, there’s a new gang in town… Welcome to series two of the epic Sky Original drama Gangs of London, which is due to be released later in the year. As part of the London Action Festival, Den of Geek is hosting a special exclusive behind the scenes look at one of the most anticipated shows around and Den of Geek readers are invited – for free!
Gangs of London lead director and executive producer Corin Hardy (The Hallow, The Nun) will present exclusive new and unseen footage from the second series and afterwards, in a live Q&A, Hardy will talk through the final finished footage, detailing the journey from script to screen of one of the new series’ most breakneck and exhilarating action set-pieces. The first series of Gangs of London was critically acclaimed for its cinematography, stunt work, choreography, special effects and performances – series two promises to push things even further as the different warring factions in England’s capital city vie for power after the shakeup of the series one finale, which Hardy also directed. Den of Geek UK Editor, Rosie Fletcher, will be moderating the Q&A.
The event takes place at the Picturehouse Central, right in the centre of London’s West End between 6.30pm – 7.30pm on Saturday July 30th July
Wanna come? Then all you have to do is fill out the ticket request here and we’ll contact you with confirmation! It’s first come first served and tickets are limited so please let us know if you can no longer attend on the day so we can allocate your tickets elsewhere.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton has been tapped to helm the next Avengers movie, titled The Kang Dynasty.
“Hot on the heels of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s sweeping Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most anticipated Phase 6 projects now has its director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will helm Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”
The stop motion Pinocchio movie trailer from Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro dropped, showcasing some spectacular animation.
“After an intriguing teaser clip and literally 15 years of work, Guillermo del Toro’s The Adventures of Pinocchio finally gets a full length trailer. The film was created by stop-motion animation and was produced in part by the Jim Henson Company.”
San Diego Comic-Con was full of fantastic announcements as per usual, but some things were noticeably missing from the convention.
“Now that the dust has settled at the San Diego Convention Center and The A.V. Club has broken down our favorite moments from Comic-Con 2022, we can’t help but wonder: What was left out? Which studios and networks should have dropped teasers and news and all that other fun fan stuff, but left us hanging instead? There were a surprising number of glaring omissions this year, and some of feel like particularly big missed opportunities.”
X, one of the year’s best horror films, is getting a prequel called Pearl coming this fall.
“A24 is officially expanding the X universe with a new prequel to the horror lineup. The production studio has reunited director Ti West with Mia Goth with the debut of its new trailer for Pearl.”
The beloved ice cream treat, the Choco Taco, is being discontinued forever.
“As anyone who’s ever longed for an Ecto-Cooler knows, not every consumer product has an infinite lifespan. The latest casualty: the Choco Taco, a novelty dairy dessert that will soon be gone.”