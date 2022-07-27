Link Tank: Win FREE Tickets for Gangs of London Special Screening and Q&A At London Action Festival

Come to a Special Gangs of London Series Two event for free!

The Wallace/Dumani empire is overthrown, the investors are pulling strings from behind closed doors, there’s a new gang in town… Welcome to series two of the epic Sky Original drama Gangs of London, which is due to be released later in the year. As part of the London Action Festival, Den of Geek is hosting a special exclusive behind the scenes look at one of the most anticipated shows around and Den of Geek readers are invited – for free!

Gangs of London lead director and executive producer Corin Hardy (The Hallow, The Nun) will present exclusive new and unseen footage from the second series and afterwards, in a live Q&A, Hardy will talk through the final finished footage, detailing the journey from script to screen of one of the new series’ most breakneck and exhilarating action set-pieces. The first series of Gangs of London was critically acclaimed for its cinematography, stunt work, choreography, special effects and performances – series two promises to push things even further as the different warring factions in England’s capital city vie for power after the shakeup of the series one finale, which Hardy also directed. Den of Geek UK Editor, Rosie Fletcher, will be moderating the Q&A.

The event takes place at the Picturehouse Central, right in the centre of London’s West End between 6.30pm – 7.30pm on Saturday July 30th July