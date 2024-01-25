Why the Title of ‘The Zone of Interest’ Is So Chilling

This article contains light The Zone of Interest spoilers.

Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar-nominated film The Zone of Interest never once offers to hold your hand. While the film is not coy about its setting during the mind-crushing horror of the Holocaust, it demurs from telling you what to think about its images. This is a movie that dares you to merely observe, to study, and to have the courage to not look away. It doesn’t even tell you what the title The Zone of Interest is referring to—although it is obviously nothing good.

And it is that implicit evil, that unspoken insidiousness, which led to the creation of the term in the first place. Indeed, the zone of interest, or “interessengebiet,” which translates to “interest zone,” was a euphemism coined by bureaucrats in the SS to create a kind of bland, innocuous language which concealed the premeditated murder of six million Jews and five million other people deemed “undesirable” by Nazi Germany. Established in early 1941, this “interest zone” was not only in reference to the Auschwitz concentration camp but the entire 40 square-kilometer region of land located around the site.

Prisoners sent to work and die in the camps were obviously trapped by barbed wire fences and high walls. However, the SS (the Nazi Party’s paramilitary organization) realized they did not just want to trap their prisoners; they needed to hide evidence of what they did to them. So an “interest zone” was set up around the Auschwitz II-Birkenau camps where Heinrich Himmler’s private police force controlled everything. This would allow the SS to hide their atrocities from the outside world while also further isolating the prisoners dying in the camps.