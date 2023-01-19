King Kong: When Peter Jackson Tried to Bring Horror to Blockbuster Cinema

A Match Made on Skull Island

This was actually Jackson’s third attempt at making King Kong. The director had been obsessed with the film since he was nine years old, and at 12 attempted to make the film using a Super 8mm camera and a model of Kong built out of rubber, wire, and hair from his mother’s fur coat.

When Jackson did eventually get to make professional movies of his own, Kong’s presence remained keenly felt. In the hilarious, insanely violent, and actively nausea-inducingly gory horror comedy, Braindead, the zombie outbreak was caused by the bite of a Sumatran Rat Monkey—a horrible-looking, revolting little animal created with the same stop-motion effects that brought King Kong to life in 1933. What’s more, the Sumatran Rat Monkey’s place of origin is none other than King’s home of Skull Island (2005’s King Kong would return the favor with a cage marked “Sumatran Rat Monkey” clearly visible in the background in the good ship Venture’s hold).

When Jackson went on to make something a little more mainstream, the Michael J. Fox-starring horror comedy The Frighteners, Universal Pictures was so impressed with the dailies that, knowing about his obsession with the film, they offered him the King Kong remake as an incentive to keep working with the studio.

It is perhaps not surprising that such a big fan of the horror genre would be drawn to King Kong. Its sympathetic monster has an arc that bears a striking resemblance to Boris Karloff’s own sympathetic creature in 1931’s Frankenstein. Like most horror fans and artists. Jackson has said he cried as a child when Kong was shot from the Empire State Building. Horror fans have always been ever so slightly on the monsters’ side.

A Dark and Stormy Night

King Kong (2005) is not only a horror movie, of course. It is also a love story, an epic tragedy, and a love letter to the magic of cinema, because directors love nothing more than making films about how special and important filmmaking is. But a rich seam of horror runs right through the film. It is over an hour before we see gorillas of any size in Jackson’s movie, and just under an hour before we even reach Skull Island. That hour is spent establishing the characters’ motivations and love interests, but it is also there to build a sense of foreboding.

The Venture ship sails through storms and thick fog. Its crew exchange stories, including one relayed from a shipwrecked survivor who, having given witness to the horrors of Skull Island, killed himself. It is emphasized over and over again how far the ship is sailing from shipping lanes or any human help. The vessel’s cabin boy Jimmy (Jamie Bell) begins reading Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness, giving Jackson an excuse to drop foreboding quotes into the dialogue (as well as the archly self-referential, “It’s not an adventure story, is it Mr Hayes?”).