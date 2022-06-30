Con Air Director Wants to Bring Nicolas Cage Back for Sequel in Space

“So I’d actually be much more interested in doing space now because it would explore the politics of that,” West says. “Of these billionaires who are just able to set up a company and run kind of slightly ridiculous ideas of space tourism when before you’d go into space for altruistic reasons for science. Now it’s about making profit and pandering to really rich people.”

West thinks fans would love to see characters like Cyrus The Virus and Ving Rhames’ “Diamond Dog” going up against “ultra rich billionaires” in this kind of setting too.

“I think they would love to see that kind of person taken down a peg or two. It’s a ripe area for mayhem and the audience would enjoy seeing people like that in jeopardy,” West says. “Obviously, you would deliver the roller coaster ride of the action, but I think we’d have a really cool political underbelly to it, which I think would add this extra dimension to it and make it worth making. It would also be a comment like: ‘How did we end up like this?’”

Bring Everyone Back

Other cast members from the 1997 action classic have not been coy over the years about discussing their desire to return. John Cusack for one, admitted to BBC News that it “would be fun” to make a sequel And Cage told another interviewer the prospect was “interesting.” Even John Malkovich expressed an interest in returning during an interview with Forbes last year where he was pitched the idea of playing Cyrus “The Virus” Grissom’s twin brother. He said, “I had a great time doing Con Air with all those guys.”

West now tells Den of Geek that he also doesn’t see any issue with certain characters having met their demise in the first film, saying it wouldn’t take much to reunite the original’s stellar cast, even if some have expressed reservations in the past.

“You can solve any problem in Hollywood, whether it’s through large amounts of money or CGI, there’s always a way,” says the filmmaker. “Over the years, some of the people involved in the original have probably said ‘I don’t want to do that again.’ But time goes on, and they get nostalgic for it and maybe say ‘Why not? It’d be fun.’” West adds, “Hollywood will find a way to put anybody they want back in the film, whether alive or dead. They can usually solve those problems one way or the other.”