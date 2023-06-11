Xbox Series S 1 TB: Where to Pre-Order, Release Date, and Price

If you love the Xbox Series S but hate the console’s small storage space, the new Xbox Series S 1 TB may just be the console you’ve been waiting for. You’ll even be able to pre-order it starting right about now.

Revealed during Xbox’s latest showcase, the Xbox Series S 1 TB is exactly what it sounds like. It’s your standard Xbox Series S with 1 TB of storage space rather than the 512 GB of storage space the base Xbox Series S shipped with. The Xbox Series S 1 TB still uses the same SSD featured in the Series S, so you won’t have to worry about losing any processing speed or quality. You’ll just get more storage space than you had before.

The Xbox Series S 1 TB also features a new black color scheme that makes the Series S look closer to the Series X. Beyond that, Microsoft hasn’t confirmed any notable design changes in the overall structure of the console. It looks like it’s about the same size as the base Series S, and it seemingly doesn’t feature any improvements/alterations to the console’s cooling system or other hardware features. That’s not necessarily a bad thing considering that the Series S is pretty well-designed. However, a lot of these modified consoles end up featuring minor alternations and improvements. As such, we’ll have to keep an eye out for updates regarding this new Series’ S functionality.

Here’s everything else we know about the Xbox Series S 1 TB: