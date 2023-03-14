WWE 2K23: How to Unlock Every Wrestler

WWE 2K23 features a massive roster of wrestlers, but some of the game's most exciting superstars still need to be unlocked. Here's how to acquire all of them.

By Matthew Byrd | | | Comments count:0
WWE 2K23
Photo: 2K

WWE 2K23 features quite a few improvements to the franchise formula that will certainly be welcomed by wrestling game fans everywhere. Of course, some things never change, which means that WWE 2K23 still makes you unlock quite a few wrestlers via gameplay accomplishments and by spending both real and virtual currency.

The very good news is that WWE 2K23 makes the various unlock processes fairly painless (outside of those wrestlers that you need to spend real money on, of course). The problem is that the game doesn’t always do a great job of telling you exactly how to unlock those wrestlers or the best way to go about acquiring all of them. Hopefully, we can help ease that part of the unlock system just a bit.

How to Unlock Every WWE 2K23 Wrestler With Virtual Currency

The vast majority of wrestlers in WWE 2K23 are unlocked via the game’s Virtual Currency (VC) system. Every wrestler available via the in-game store costs 1,000 VC to unlock. 

You can earn VC in WWE 2K23 simply by playing the game. While the quickest way to earn VC is by completing various in-game objectives available via the MyRISE, Showcase, and other major gameplay modes, you can always pick up a little extra VC just by completing random matches. Most interactive aspects of the game reward you with some amount of VC over a long enough period of time so long as you keep playing.

Ad

Ad – content continues below

While you can also use VC to unlock special arenas, belts, and similar custom items, the bulk of your VC bank will be spent on unlockable superstars. After all, it will cost you about 59,000 VC to acquire them all. Here’s a full list of wrestlers (and their special variations) you can acquire via the in-game store:

Andre the Giant
Batista
Beth Phoenix
Big Boss Man
Bobby “The Brain” Heenan (Manager)
The Boogeyman
Booker T
Bret “The Hitman” Hart
Brie Bella
The British Bulldog
Cactus Jack
Chyna
Diesel
Doink The Clown
Eddie Guerrero
Eddie Guerrero ’97
Eric Bischoff
Faarooq
Goldberg
Hollywood Hogan
Hulk Hogan ’02
Jake “The Snake” Roberts
JBL
Jerry “The King” Lawler
Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
Kane
Kane ’08
Kevin Nash
Kevin Nash (nWo)
Macho Man Randy Savage
Maryse
Nikki Bella
Razor Ramon
Rey Mysterio Jr.
Rikishi
Rowdy Roddy Piper
Scott Hall
Scott Hall (nWo)
Shane McMahon
Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels ’05
Stacy Kiebler
Stephanie McMahon
Stephanie McMahon (Manager)
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Syxx
Ted DiBiase
The Hurricane
The Rock
Triple H
Triple H (Manager)
Trish Stratus
The Ultimate Warrior
Umaga
The Undertaker
The Undertaker ’98
Vader
X-Pac
Yokozuna

How to Unlock Every WWE 2K23 Wrestler Via Showcase Mode

While you’ll need to spend a little digital cash to unlock the bulk of the optional WWE 2K23 roster, quite a few unlockable wrestlers can also be acquired via the game’s special Showcase mode. This year’s Showcase mode sees you relive some of John Cena’s greatest matches (as well as a few surprise bouts). To unlock these wrestlers, you simply need to complete the Showcase match next to the wrestler’s name.

AJ Styles ’16: Summerslam ’16 Match

Batista ’08: SummerSlam ’08 match

Brock Lesnar ’03: Backlash ’03 match

Ad

Ad – content continues below

Brock Lesnar ’14: SummerSlam ’14 match

Bruno Sammartino: WrestleMania 38 bonus match

Edge ’06: New Year’s Resolution ’06 match

Hulk Hogan: WrestleMania 38 match

John Cena ’02: SmackDown ’02 match

John Cena ’03: Backlash ’03 match

Ad

Ad – content continues below

John Cena ’06: New Year’s Resolution ’06 match

John Cena ’08: Night of Champions ’08 match

John Cena ’09: Hell in a Cell ’09 match

John Cena ’12: WrestleMania 28 match

John Cena ’14: SummerSlam ’14 match

John Cena ’16: SummerSlam ’16 match

Ad

Ad – content continues below

John Cena ’18: WrestleMania 34 match

Kurt Angle ’02: SmackDown ’02 match

Lita ’06: Summerslam ‘06 Match

Randy Orton ’09: Hell in a Cell ’09 match

Rob Van Dam ’06: ECW One Night Stand ’06 match

The Rock ’12: WrestleMania 28 match

Latest Game reviews

Ad – content continues below

Roman Reigns ’21: Summerslam ‘21 match

Super Cena: Didn’t See That Coming match

Triple H ’08: Night of Champions ’08 match

The Undertaker ’03: Vengeance ’03 match

The Undertaker ’18: WrestleMania 34 match

How to Unlock Every WWE 2K23 Wrestler Via MyRise Mode

MyRise is essentially a variation of the traditional career mode that sees you guide a male or female star through an often surprising campaign filled with challenges. While you won’t unlock a lot of additional superstars via this mode, you can unlock a few “alternate wrestler personalities” by playing through and completing the various MyRise challenges:

Ad

Ad – content continues below

Mighty Molly
Jean-Paul Levesque
Ezekiel

How to Unlock Every WWE2K23 Wrestler Via DLC

Finally, you’ll eventually be able to unlock quite a few additional WWE 2K23 wrestlers once the game’s various DLC packs are released. While you’ll need to spend real money on these DLC packs to unlock the wrestlers they feature (try to be surprised), the WWE 2K23 DLC packs at least contain a few unique competitors that may take the sting out of the premium unlock requirements.

Bad Bunny DLC Pack

– Bad Bunny

Ruthless Aggression DLC Pack

– Brock Lesnar ’01

– Leviathan

– Randy Orton ’02

Ad

Ad – content continues below

– The Prototype

– Steiner Row Pack

– Ashante Adonis

– B-Fam (Manager)

– Rick Steiner

– Scott Steiner

Ad

Ad – content continues below

– Top Dolla

Pretty Sweet DLC Pack

– Elton Prince

– Karl Anderson

– Kit Wilson

– Luke Gallows

– Tiffany Stratton

Ad

Ad – content continues below

Race to NXT DLC Pack

– Harley Race

– Ivy Nile

– Tony D’Angelo

– Trick Williams

– Wendy Choo

Revel with Wyatt DLC Pack

– Blair Davenport

Ad

Ad – content continues below

– Bray Wyatt

– Joe Gacy

– Valhalla

– Zeus

Bad News U DLC Pack

– Andre Chase

– Eve Torres

Ad

Ad – content continues below

– Damon Kemp

– Nathan Frazer

– Wade Barrett

Ad

|

Comment:

Comments count:0
Tags: PC GamingPlayStationWWEXbox
Matthew Byrd

Written by

Matthew Byrd |

Matthew Byrd is a freelance writer and entertainment enthusiast living in Brooklyn. When he's not exploring the culture of video games, he's wishing he had a…

Read more from Matthew Byrd