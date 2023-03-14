WWE 2K23: How to Unlock Every Wrestler
WWE 2K23 features a massive roster of wrestlers, but some of the game's most exciting superstars still need to be unlocked. Here's how to acquire all of them.
WWE 2K23 features quite a few improvements to the franchise formula that will certainly be welcomed by wrestling game fans everywhere. Of course, some things never change, which means that WWE 2K23 still makes you unlock quite a few wrestlers via gameplay accomplishments and by spending both real and virtual currency.
The very good news is that WWE 2K23 makes the various unlock processes fairly painless (outside of those wrestlers that you need to spend real money on, of course). The problem is that the game doesn’t always do a great job of telling you exactly how to unlock those wrestlers or the best way to go about acquiring all of them. Hopefully, we can help ease that part of the unlock system just a bit.
How to Unlock Every WWE 2K23 Wrestler With Virtual Currency
The vast majority of wrestlers in WWE 2K23 are unlocked via the game’s Virtual Currency (VC) system. Every wrestler available via the in-game store costs 1,000 VC to unlock.
You can earn VC in WWE 2K23 simply by playing the game. While the quickest way to earn VC is by completing various in-game objectives available via the MyRISE, Showcase, and other major gameplay modes, you can always pick up a little extra VC just by completing random matches. Most interactive aspects of the game reward you with some amount of VC over a long enough period of time so long as you keep playing.
While you can also use VC to unlock special arenas, belts, and similar custom items, the bulk of your VC bank will be spent on unlockable superstars. After all, it will cost you about 59,000 VC to acquire them all. Here’s a full list of wrestlers (and their special variations) you can acquire via the in-game store:
Andre the Giant
Batista
Beth Phoenix
Big Boss Man
Bobby “The Brain” Heenan (Manager)
The Boogeyman
Booker T
Bret “The Hitman” Hart
Brie Bella
The British Bulldog
Cactus Jack
Chyna
Diesel
Doink The Clown
Eddie Guerrero
Eddie Guerrero ’97
Eric Bischoff
Faarooq
Goldberg
Hollywood Hogan
Hulk Hogan ’02
Jake “The Snake” Roberts
JBL
Jerry “The King” Lawler
Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
Kane
Kane ’08
Kevin Nash
Kevin Nash (nWo)
Macho Man Randy Savage
Maryse
Nikki Bella
Razor Ramon
Rey Mysterio Jr.
Rikishi
Rowdy Roddy Piper
Scott Hall
Scott Hall (nWo)
Shane McMahon
Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels ’05
Stacy Kiebler
Stephanie McMahon
Stephanie McMahon (Manager)
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Syxx
Ted DiBiase
The Hurricane
The Rock
Triple H
Triple H (Manager)
Trish Stratus
The Ultimate Warrior
Umaga
The Undertaker
The Undertaker ’98
Vader
X-Pac
Yokozuna
How to Unlock Every WWE 2K23 Wrestler Via Showcase Mode
While you’ll need to spend a little digital cash to unlock the bulk of the optional WWE 2K23 roster, quite a few unlockable wrestlers can also be acquired via the game’s special Showcase mode. This year’s Showcase mode sees you relive some of John Cena’s greatest matches (as well as a few surprise bouts). To unlock these wrestlers, you simply need to complete the Showcase match next to the wrestler’s name.
AJ Styles ’16: Summerslam ’16 Match
Batista ’08: SummerSlam ’08 match
Brock Lesnar ’03: Backlash ’03 match
Brock Lesnar ’14: SummerSlam ’14 match
Bruno Sammartino: WrestleMania 38 bonus match
Edge ’06: New Year’s Resolution ’06 match
Hulk Hogan: WrestleMania 38 match
John Cena ’02: SmackDown ’02 match
John Cena ’03: Backlash ’03 match
John Cena ’06: New Year’s Resolution ’06 match
John Cena ’08: Night of Champions ’08 match
John Cena ’09: Hell in a Cell ’09 match
John Cena ’12: WrestleMania 28 match
John Cena ’14: SummerSlam ’14 match
John Cena ’16: SummerSlam ’16 match
John Cena ’18: WrestleMania 34 match
Kurt Angle ’02: SmackDown ’02 match
Lita ’06: Summerslam ‘06 Match
Randy Orton ’09: Hell in a Cell ’09 match
Rob Van Dam ’06: ECW One Night Stand ’06 match
The Rock ’12: WrestleMania 28 match
Roman Reigns ’21: Summerslam ‘21 match
Super Cena: Didn’t See That Coming match
Triple H ’08: Night of Champions ’08 match
The Undertaker ’03: Vengeance ’03 match
The Undertaker ’18: WrestleMania 34 match
How to Unlock Every WWE 2K23 Wrestler Via MyRise Mode
MyRise is essentially a variation of the traditional career mode that sees you guide a male or female star through an often surprising campaign filled with challenges. While you won’t unlock a lot of additional superstars via this mode, you can unlock a few “alternate wrestler personalities” by playing through and completing the various MyRise challenges:
Mighty Molly
Jean-Paul Levesque
Ezekiel
How to Unlock Every WWE2K23 Wrestler Via DLC
Finally, you’ll eventually be able to unlock quite a few additional WWE 2K23 wrestlers once the game’s various DLC packs are released. While you’ll need to spend real money on these DLC packs to unlock the wrestlers they feature (try to be surprised), the WWE 2K23 DLC packs at least contain a few unique competitors that may take the sting out of the premium unlock requirements.
Bad Bunny DLC Pack
– Bad Bunny
Ruthless Aggression DLC Pack
– Brock Lesnar ’01
– Leviathan
– Randy Orton ’02
– The Prototype
– Steiner Row Pack
– Ashante Adonis
– B-Fam (Manager)
– Rick Steiner
– Scott Steiner
– Top Dolla
Pretty Sweet DLC Pack
– Elton Prince
– Karl Anderson
– Kit Wilson
– Luke Gallows
– Tiffany Stratton
Race to NXT DLC Pack
– Harley Race
– Ivy Nile
– Tony D’Angelo
– Trick Williams
– Wendy Choo
Revel with Wyatt DLC Pack
– Blair Davenport
– Bray Wyatt
– Joe Gacy
– Valhalla
– Zeus
Bad News U DLC Pack
– Andre Chase
– Eve Torres
– Damon Kemp
– Nathan Frazer
– Wade Barrett