WWE 2K23: How to Unlock Every Wrestler

WWE 2K23 features quite a few improvements to the franchise formula that will certainly be welcomed by wrestling game fans everywhere. Of course, some things never change, which means that WWE 2K23 still makes you unlock quite a few wrestlers via gameplay accomplishments and by spending both real and virtual currency.

The very good news is that WWE 2K23 makes the various unlock processes fairly painless (outside of those wrestlers that you need to spend real money on, of course). The problem is that the game doesn’t always do a great job of telling you exactly how to unlock those wrestlers or the best way to go about acquiring all of them. Hopefully, we can help ease that part of the unlock system just a bit.

How to Unlock Every WWE 2K23 Wrestler With Virtual Currency

The vast majority of wrestlers in WWE 2K23 are unlocked via the game’s Virtual Currency (VC) system. Every wrestler available via the in-game store costs 1,000 VC to unlock.

You can earn VC in WWE 2K23 simply by playing the game. While the quickest way to earn VC is by completing various in-game objectives available via the MyRISE, Showcase, and other major gameplay modes, you can always pick up a little extra VC just by completing random matches. Most interactive aspects of the game reward you with some amount of VC over a long enough period of time so long as you keep playing.