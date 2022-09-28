World of Warcraft Classic: Best WotLK Addons to Download

You may not love World of Warcraft‘s auction house, but at some point, the odds are good that you’re going to have to use it to find that one elusive item or just spend some excess gold. That makes it all the more unfortunate that the old versions of the WoW auction house often…umm…sucked.

Auctionator helps fix the old auction house’s worst problems by streamlining the AH UI and making it significantly easier to find what you’re looking for or even just window shop. This app is nearly essential for anyone who regularly sells items on the auction house, but its extensive UI improvements make it an arguable must-have for more casual auction house users as well.

There are just some WoW addons that you shouldn’t live without. AtlasLootClassic is near the top of that list.

This mod allows you to see which bosses in which dungeons and raids drop which pieces of loot. It also tells you what other relevant items are available in dungeons, raids, and other instanced content. It might not sound like much, but you’ll soon realize that it’s incredibly useful to know which bosses and dungeons you should be focusing on in order to get vital upgrades.

To be honest, the “in-combat” retro WoW interface isn’t that bad for most players. That being said, it’s loaded with minor annoyances that do start to add up over time once you get into more advanced endgame content.

That’s why Bartender is such a great tool. While not the most extensive UI addon in the world, this brilliant tool will allow you to modify your on-screen action bars and customize them so that you’re able to cleanly analyze significantly more information at a glance. Check it out if you just want to tweak the existing UI rather than demolish it.