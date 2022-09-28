World of Warcraft Classic: Best WotLK Addons to Download
World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King's best addons make Classic WoW feel a little more modern in the best ways.
Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment. You can read more about the investigation here.
While part of the appeal of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is the chance to relive one of the best expansions in WoW history, the truth of the matter is that World of Warcraft has improved in some significant ways in the years since WotLK was first released. The ideal WoW experience is arguably somewhere between “Classic” design and modern innovations.
Well, the best WotLK Classic addons essentially help bridge that gap. By improving some of old-school WoW‘s most annoying shortcomings, they allow you to enjoy a version of WoW that some will argue is close to the best way to experience this legendary MMORPG.
So unless you believe in a “pure” classic experience, be sure to download these arguably essential addons before you start your WotLK journey.
Auctionator
You may not love World of Warcraft‘s auction house, but at some point, the odds are good that you’re going to have to use it to find that one elusive item or just spend some excess gold. That makes it all the more unfortunate that the old versions of the WoW auction house often…umm…sucked.
Auctionator helps fix the old auction house’s worst problems by streamlining the AH UI and making it significantly easier to find what you’re looking for or even just window shop. This app is nearly essential for anyone who regularly sells items on the auction house, but its extensive UI improvements make it an arguable must-have for more casual auction house users as well.
AtlasLootClassic
There are just some WoW addons that you shouldn’t live without. AtlasLootClassic is near the top of that list.
This mod allows you to see which bosses in which dungeons and raids drop which pieces of loot. It also tells you what other relevant items are available in dungeons, raids, and other instanced content. It might not sound like much, but you’ll soon realize that it’s incredibly useful to know which bosses and dungeons you should be focusing on in order to get vital upgrades.
Bartender
To be honest, the “in-combat” retro WoW interface isn’t that bad for most players. That being said, it’s loaded with minor annoyances that do start to add up over time once you get into more advanced endgame content.
That’s why Bartender is such a great tool. While not the most extensive UI addon in the world, this brilliant tool will allow you to modify your on-screen action bars and customize them so that you’re able to cleanly analyze significantly more information at a glance. Check it out if you just want to tweak the existing UI rather than demolish it.
Bagnon
It probably won’t be long into your WoW journey before you find yourself wishing that you could just view all of your inventory at once rather than have to open all of your individual bags. That UI problem only gets worse as your inventory space grows.
While there is no shortage of viable bag addons available for WotLK, Bagnon is certainly one of the best available options. In its simplest form, this addon lets you view all of your current bag inventory on one screen, but it’s this addon’s advanced features that will impress any WoW player who has to manage multiple bags, multiple bank accounts, and even multiple characters.
Deadly Boss Mods
Some addons improve the core WoW experience in such a fundamental way that you’ll never be able to stop using them once you’ve given them a shot. Deadly Boss Mods is absolutely one of those addons.
Deadly Boss Mods is your one-stop shop for WoW‘s various dungeon and raid boss encounters. Along with offering a suite of information that makes those boss fights so much more manageable than they would ever be otherwise, DBM comes with a preset series of alerts that immediately let you know when crucial moments in a boss fight are about to occur.
GTFO
Nothing feels worse in WoW than realizing you died because you were standing somewhere you shouldn’t have been. While there’s no substitute for knowledge and practice when it comes to avoiding those instances, GTFO is your best friend when it comes to quickly realizing your mistakes.
Simply put, GTFO produces an unavoidable (and intentionally annoying) sound that notifies you when you’re standing in an area that is dealing consistent damage to you. It will save your life more often than not, and it will also greatly reduce those “Why did I do that?” moments
ItemRack
WotLK introduces the invaluable (though quite expensive) ability to utilize a “dual specialization” build that allows you to swap between different class playstyles. As useful as that feature is, though, every specialization swap usually means needing to swap all of your gear as well.
ItemRack addresses that little issue by allowing you to quickly swap between gear sets with just a couple of inventory screen clicks. This addon is a massive time saver, especially if you’re planning on swapping between wildly different playstyles.
Leatrix Maps
WoW‘s map actually isn’t terrible, but there are just so many little things that you wish it would tell you at a glance. This addon incorporates a lot of those little things.
Among other things, Leatrix Maps adds functions that make it significantly easier to tell where you’re going, where you are, and what notable sights and objectives are in your nearby area. Even if you only use this addon’s basic functions (like locking your zoom preferences in place), you’ll find that it makes one of WoW‘s most common functions significantly easier to utilize.
Leatrix Plus
While there are tons of WoW addons that add various quality-of-life improvements to WotLK Classic, it can sometimes be a pain to download them one by one. That’s where Leatrix Plus comes in.
While this addon is not quite a “one-stop-shop” for all of your quality-of-life needs, Leatrix Plus includes a few features that make the basic WoW experience so much better. From allowing you to speed through dialog to automatically accepting resurrections, Leatrix Plus lets you cut down on so many unnecessary actions and repetitive moments.
Omen Threat Meter
Anyone who has ever run a dungeon or raid in older WoW expansions knows about the significance of the game’s threat mechanic. As the mechanic that typically determines which party member an enemy is currently attacking, threat is also what often separates a successful run from a wipe. That makes it all the more shocking that WoW‘s default UI doesn’t include a useful way to consistently track current threat levels.
While the Details addon is one of the more popular threat tools out there, Omen distinguishes itself through a series of advanced tools that not only tells you who has the most threat but how close the next player is to pulling threat from the leader. It’s one of the surest ways to keep party and raid members from instantly hating each other.
Plater
Do you hate having to keep an eye out on an enemy’s tiny cast bar or far-off health meter just to know what they’re up to? Plater is the answer you’ve been looking for.
Plater adds additional information above an enemy’s health bar that allows you to better understand their current status. It quickly relays information like active debuffs, cast times, and more. It also cleans up the enemy UI design in a way that tells you so much more than just how much health an enemy has left.
Recount
Damage meters are a contentious topic among some WoW players. While some see the ability to check how much damage you’re doing relative to other party/raid members as an invaluable resource, others believe it’s a “tattler” that only encourages unreasonable levels of optimization.
If you believe in damage meters at all, though, then Recount is probably your best option. This simple tool adds a clean group damage tracker to your interface that so happens to also offer advanced analytics should you need them. While arguably more useful during raids where damage check bosses make tracking this information much more important, this is still a great overall addition to WoW‘s base UI.
Speedy Auto Loot
WotLK‘s improved questing system means that there’s a good chance you’re going to have to loot a lot of basic mobs throughout the course of your journey to level 80. While WoW offers some basic auto loot options by default, those default options only slightly speed up the basic looting process.
If you really want to fly through the game, you should check out Speedy Auto Loot. As the name implies, this addon streamlines the looting process as much as possible while still allowing you to manage your inventory on the go. It’s just a tremendous quality-of-life improvement.
Questie
Questing in older versions of WoW is an experience just short of a nightmare for many gamers accustomed to such modern novelties as clear directions and efficient information tracking. While WotLK improved questing quite a bit in comparison to Classic, it can still be a lot to keep up with if you’re just relying on the base UI.
That’s why so many players consider Questie to be an essential part of the WotLK Classic experience. By helping you keep track of your progress on your current quest as well as the status of all your accepted quests, Questie eliminates nearly every significant annoying element of the retro WoW questing experience without entirely diluting the flavor of the journey.
TomTom
This is the addon that WoW players refuse to admit that they love. After all, part of the “Classic” experience is supposed to involve figuring things out for yourself and losing yourself in the world. Of course, if you’re already downloading add-ons that cut into that spirit, you might as well add one of the game’s most useful QoL addons.
TomTom is a GPS tool that shows you exactly where to go to reach quest objectives and other vital locations. It certainly doesn’t automate the navigation process, but it does allow you to take the most direct path to where you’d like to go. Whether that’s what you’re looking for is up to you to decide.