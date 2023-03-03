Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Co-Op: How to Unlock and Use Multiplayer

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty: How to Join Co-Op

In Team Ninja’s previous Soulslike series, Nioh, players could only recruit allies at shrines, which served as the game’s bonfire analogs. Wo Long pretty much copies that mechanic beat for beat.

To invite players to join your game, you need to first rest at a battle flag (which are Wo Long’s bonfire equivalents). Doing so brings up a menu that lets you do stuff like level-up and fast travel, but the option we are interested in is “Online Lobby.” Selecting this brings up Wo Long’s co-op menu, which is divided into two options: “Recruit” and “Co-op.” Selecting “Recruit” lets you call in help from a random player or an NPC ally, and, if someone wants to recruit your aid, you can select the “Respond” option to join their game.

If you want to go at it with a friend, you should select “Co-op.” However, the game isn’t privy to your friend’s list, so you will have to instead rely on a password system. Just set a simple numerical code using “Join co-op by set password” and make sure to share it with your friend. Once both of you have the same code, select “Recruit allies” to begin co-op. Although, you aren’t ready to actually start teaming up just yet; you still have one more step to complete.

After you have synced up with your friend, Wo Long will load a co-op menu that lets you select the spells, skills, and equipment you want to use. After your loadout is finalized, all that’s left to do is select the battlefield you want to conquer and wait for your partners to finish their preparations. Once everyone is ready, select “Co-op start” to finally begin teaming up properly.

After you and your co-op allies have loaded into the level, you can play however you want. Will you overpower enemies with sheer numbers or divide and conquer? The choice is yours, but there are a few rules and restrictions you should be aware of.

In order to summon allies in Nioh, you need to sacrifice Ochoko cups at shrines. As we previously stated, Wo Long copies Nioh’s co-op system pretty much beat for beat. This time, you have to sacrifice Tiger Seals at the flags, one seal per ally, but once you do, your friends can stick with you for as long as they like. You don’t even need to use more Tiger Seals after a level; just pick the battlefield you want, and everyone will ride into battle alongside you, free of charge.