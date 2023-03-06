Wo Long Fallen Dynasty: 10 Hardest Boss Fights, Ranked

While some are calling Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty an easier (or more accessible) Soulsike game, even genre veterans will have a hard time overcoming some of the title’s toughest challenges. As is Soulslike tradition, Wo Long‘s biggest challenges can be found in its 20+ boss fights.

More than many other Soulslike titles in recent memory, Wo Long forces you to truly master and memorize the attack patterns of its various bosses. Even the slightest slip in timing can cause you to miss a parry and lose the fight. While all of Wo Long‘s bosses need to be “figured out,” a few of the game’s fights will push you to your absolute limits by either demanding perfection or simply annoying you in ways that will make you want to walk away from the game. These are the Wo Long bosses that will leave you swearing your controller is broken even if you haven’t just broken it yourself yet.

10. Yan Liang and Wen Chou

While not the toughest fight against two bosses you’ll find in a Soulslike game, this multi-target battle can get really annoying, really fast.

If you don’t come into this fight with reinforcements (which are highly recommended), you’re going to quickly realize there’s a good reason why the game tells you to not engage multiple enemies at once. It’s incredibly difficult to parry these bosses’ alternating attacks while wearing them down enough to land necessary critical strikes. Thankfully, this isn’t a very long fight, and you can make it much easier on yourself by bringing a couple of friends along. Even still, this fight can easily become frustrating.