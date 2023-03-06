Wo Long Fallen Dynasty: 10 Hardest Boss Fights, Ranked
From ancient beings to really large dudes, these are the 10 hardest boss fights in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.
While some are calling Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty an easier (or more accessible) Soulsike game, even genre veterans will have a hard time overcoming some of the title’s toughest challenges. As is Soulslike tradition, Wo Long‘s biggest challenges can be found in its 20+ boss fights.
More than many other Soulslike titles in recent memory, Wo Long forces you to truly master and memorize the attack patterns of its various bosses. Even the slightest slip in timing can cause you to miss a parry and lose the fight. While all of Wo Long‘s bosses need to be “figured out,” a few of the game’s fights will push you to your absolute limits by either demanding perfection or simply annoying you in ways that will make you want to walk away from the game. These are the Wo Long bosses that will leave you swearing your controller is broken even if you haven’t just broken it yourself yet.
10. Yan Liang and Wen Chou
While not the toughest fight against two bosses you’ll find in a Soulslike game, this multi-target battle can get really annoying, really fast.
If you don’t come into this fight with reinforcements (which are highly recommended), you’re going to quickly realize there’s a good reason why the game tells you to not engage multiple enemies at once. It’s incredibly difficult to parry these bosses’ alternating attacks while wearing them down enough to land necessary critical strikes. Thankfully, this isn’t a very long fight, and you can make it much easier on yourself by bringing a couple of friends along. Even still, this fight can easily become frustrating.
9. Liu Bei
This is almost certainly more of a personal pick than a community consensus selection, but I found this fight to be one of the few true late-game nightmares in Wo Long.
Liu Bei not only attacks faster than most other bosses, but his ability to fly across the arena and quickly descend upon you creates some awkward parry timings that can be tricky to figure out. What really makes this fight annoying, though, are Liu Bei’s lightning attacks which spread across the floor while you’re still trying to parry the boss’ deadly melee blows. This is just a tricky overall fight.
8. Xiahou Dun
Most fights against demonic angels with massive flaming scythes tend to be difficult, but the thing that makes this fight so annoying is the sheer amount of “stuff” that fills the arena.
Parries are the heart of Wo Long’s combat, and perfect parries in this game require perfect timing. It turns out that it’s pretty difficult to time parries perfectly when an enemy’s attacks are almost always obscured by some kind of particle effect. You can certainly learn this fight after a few tries, but it’s an incredibly frustrating battle.
7. Yu Ji/Embodiment of Demonic Qi
The final bosses in a Soulslike game are rarely the toughest bosses in a Soulslike game, but Wu Long bucks that tradition somewhat by featuring a few frustrating late-game fights. That includes the penultimate battle against Yu Ji.
The Yu Ji portion of this fight is an elaborate fakeout for the real battle against the demonic dragon-like creature known as the Embodiment of Demonic Qi. It can certainly be difficult to properly time the parries for Demonic Qi’s sweeping strikes, but the things that make this battle truly tough are Demonic Qi’s massive AoE attacks that fill the arena and leave you with few safe spaces to stand. Once you figure out when those AoE abilities are cast and how they spread, though, you should be halfway home.
6. Zhang Liao
For the most part, Zhang Liao is one of those Soulslike bosses that mimics the player’s basic fighting style. That is to say that he tends to rely on quick movements, evasions, and aggressive melee strikes. What makes this boss so challenging, though, are his absolutely devastating lightning attacks.
One of Zhang Liao’s main abilities sees him charge at you, strike you with his lightning weapons, and then unleash a barrage of lightning bolts in the area that you’re standing in. You know it’s coming, but it’s incredibly difficult to parry both the melee strikes and the lightning bolts in time. I ended up eating a lot of damage during this fight, and it’s really one of those battles where you kind of have to learn to live by the skin of your teeth if you’re going to win.
5. Aoye
This is almost certainly another personal pick, but the fight against Aoye was one of my most unexpected “walls” in any recent Soulslike games.
Aoye doesn’t look much more impressive than some of the larger creatures you encounter in Wo Long’s levels, but you’ll quickly discover that it’s one of the trickier bosses in the game. Aoye can unleash powerful attacks from every angle, and the timing of nearly all of its attacks just feels slightly off in ways that can easily interrupt your parry timings. You really have to rely on some of your cheesier abilities in order to deal the kind of burst damage this boss’ small windows of vulnerability demand.
4. Blindfolded Boy
If the reveal of the actual final boss in Wo Long doesn’t catch you by surprise, the fight against this unexpected foe will certainly throw you for a loop.
This boss throws absolutely everything at you. His fire, ice, and poison attacks are tough enough to navigate but it’s his massive melee strikes that basically double as AoE abilities that will really start to frustrate you. This really is one of those ultimate tests of skill fights that doesn’t feel entirely broken (hence its placement on this list) but will push you to your limits.
3. Zhang Liang
Much has been said about the fight against Zhang Liang and whether or not it’s just too damn hard. While I do think that much of this fight comes down to figuring out the game’s mechanics, I can’t deny that it’s one of the most difficult first bosses fights in recent Soulslike history.
Some have even said that they thought Zhang Liang was one of those Soulslike bosses that you’re not supposed to be able to beat, and I understand why. The game honestly doesn’t do a great job of teaching you some of those aforementioned core mechanics in the ways you need to use them here. That means that you’ll spend a ton of time mastering parries when you’re just trying to figure out what a basic parry even looks or feels like. You’ll probably need to farm quite a bit of morale for this boss and use whatever early tricks are at your disposal to survive his two (!) phases. This fight will absolutely prepare you for what’s coming, though not always in the best ways possible.
2. Zhang Rang
While “boss that summons clones of themselves” is a pretty common Soulslike trope, Zhang Rang has to be one of the most difficult examples of that basic boss fight concept that I’ve seen in a Soulslike game in quite some time.
Zhang Rang doesn’t just summon one or two clones of himself; he conjures a small army of duplicates that can and will make your life a nightmare. The amount of stuff happening in this fight borders on ridiculous. Even when you’re not navigating one of the many elemental attacks coming from every angle, you’re having to account for the basic and critical strikes that always seem to come from the one direction that you’re not looking at.
Unless you’re blessed with an extraordinary amount of AoE damage, there is no real way to cheese this fight. You just have to dance around and whittle down these clones until you can focus on the real boss. Even then, he’ll summon more clones when his health is sufficiently depleted. It’s a real grind.
1. Lu Bu
While both fights against Lu Bu are tricky, this spot is reserved for that first Lu Bu boss fight that is causing a lot of Wo Long players to quit the game and never look back.
Lu Bu is Wo Long’s biggest mid-game difficulty spike. He hits like a tank, he’s incredibly fast, and he has access to some devastating ranged attacks that are surprisingly annoying to parry. Remarkably, this fight gets even harder when Lu Bu hops off his horse and forces the beast to run circles around the arena. You have not known pain in this game until you’ve lost this fight because that damn horse ran you over.
Lu Bu is the natural evolution of the Zhang Liang fight. If that fight forced you to become comfortable with the game’s core mechanics, this fight forces you to truly master them. You may think that you’ve mastered the game up until this point, but this fight will quickly show you how much more you have to learn. I wouldn’t call it a cheap fight, but it is overwhelming and can certainly break your spirit if you’re not committed to getting everything right.