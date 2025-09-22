These Wii U Classics (Yes, Really) Need a Switch 2 Re-Release
Nintendo's least-loved major console still has a lot to provide to the Switch 2's gaming library.
In an ideal world, Nintendo would focus all of its energy and finances on making new exclusives for Switch 2. In their defense, they’ve done a good job of that so far. Between Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and the upcoming Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (which will also be on Switch 1), Switch 2 owners have experienced plenty of original stuff in 2025.
What Nintendo and many other companies love to do even more than create new games, however, is re-release old ones. The Switch 2 is already home to several re-releases from Nintendo’s canon, from the Gamecube games on Nintendo Switch Online to the upgraded versions of Switch 1 games, such as Super Mario Party Jamboree and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
One console that benefited the most from a re-release strategy was the Wii U. Tons of awesome games got ported from the Wii U to the Switch 1, but there are still a few more that need that treatment. Here are all the Wii U classics that need a Switch 2 release!
Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
Kirby and the Rainbow Curse was the sequel to Kirby: Canvas Curse on the Nintendo DS. Much like the original game, this sequel used the touch screen of the Wii U gamepad to guide Kirby through an assortment of creative, colorful worlds that always fit the Pink Puffball’s personality and adventurous spirit.
Porting this game to the Switch 2 would require a facelift of the control scheme since there isn’t a touch screen anymore, but that hasn’t stopped Nintendo from re-releasing other games from their library that used touch or motion controls.
Yoshi’s Woolly World
The de-facto sequel to Kirby’s Epic Yarn, Yoshi’s Woolly World is Nintendo at its purest and most fearless. The game transforms Yoshi and all of his friends and enemies into an arts and crafts exhibit and is a fantastic example of the company’s adherence to the papercraft genre they created with Paper Mario way back in 2001.
This game got almost completely ignored by casual fans because of the Wii U’s lack of users, but the Switch 2 would certainly bring it the attention it deserved a decade ago. With Yoshi and the Mysterious Book on the way in 2026, Yoshi’s Woolly World would appetize the fans for more.
Nintendo Land
A game that was used as a crash course in how to use the Wii U gamepad when the console launched, Nintendo Land is a nostalgic and creative cruise through the company’s IPs in the form of virtual theme parks. Just like with Kirby and the Rainbow Curse, Nintendo Land would need a little bit of tweaking to make up for the difference in controls, but the essence of the gameplay could remain on the Switch 2. It would be a wonderful addition to the party game genre on the console.
Paper Mario: Color Splash
The Paper Mario series is on fire right now after the re-release of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on Switch in 2024. Although Color Splash isn’t considered one of the best games in the franchise, a change of scenery on the new console with updated graphics and controls would more than likely improve public perception of this one. The game uses a paint gimmick to stand out compared to its predecessors. A release alongside Yoshi’s Woolly World would make a lot of sense for a great package of art-themed games.
ZombiU
ZombiU was the first big third-party release on the Wii U at its launch and brought some genre variety to a Nintendo console for one of the first times in a really long time. How often do you get to be part of the apocalypse when playing as Mario? This one was eventually ported to more fitting hardware, such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and it should see another release on the Switch 2 with modern graphics.
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD
The Wind Waker is now as beloved as any Zelda title in the entire series after its release in 2003 to widespread skepticism. Now diehard fans wish they could play this game on every Nintendo console known to man . . . and you kind of are able to. Availability on Nintendo Switch Online doesn’t give this game justice, though, as the old-school graphics are in standard definition. A port of the HD version from the Wii U would be redundant in the best way possible. The more Wind Waker, the better!
Splatoon
Nintendo will probably make a Splatoon 4 at some point for the Switch 2, but the first title on the Wii U should be essential for newcomers to the series. Splatoon is one of the only viable original properties created by the company in the last decade. The playful battle arenas are reminiscent of a day in the backyard, firing water pistols at siblings in the hot sun.