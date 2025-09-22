These Wii U Classics (Yes, Really) Need a Switch 2 Re-Release

Porting this game to the Switch 2 would require a facelift of the control scheme since there isn’t a touch screen anymore, but that hasn’t stopped Nintendo from re-releasing other games from their library that used touch or motion controls.

Yoshi’s Woolly World

The de-facto sequel to Kirby’s Epic Yarn, Yoshi’s Woolly World is Nintendo at its purest and most fearless. The game transforms Yoshi and all of his friends and enemies into an arts and crafts exhibit and is a fantastic example of the company’s adherence to the papercraft genre they created with Paper Mario way back in 2001.

This game got almost completely ignored by casual fans because of the Wii U’s lack of users, but the Switch 2 would certainly bring it the attention it deserved a decade ago. With Yoshi and the Mysterious Book on the way in 2026, Yoshi’s Woolly World would appetize the fans for more.

Nintendo Land

A game that was used as a crash course in how to use the Wii U gamepad when the console launched, Nintendo Land is a nostalgic and creative cruise through the company’s IPs in the form of virtual theme parks. Just like with Kirby and the Rainbow Curse, Nintendo Land would need a little bit of tweaking to make up for the difference in controls, but the essence of the gameplay could remain on the Switch 2. It would be a wonderful addition to the party game genre on the console.

Paper Mario: Color Splash

The Paper Mario series is on fire right now after the re-release of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on Switch in 2024. Although Color Splash isn’t considered one of the best games in the franchise, a change of scenery on the new console with updated graphics and controls would more than likely improve public perception of this one. The game uses a paint gimmick to stand out compared to its predecessors. A release alongside Yoshi’s Woolly World would make a lot of sense for a great package of art-themed games.

ZombiU

ZombiU was the first big third-party release on the Wii U at its launch and brought some genre variety to a Nintendo console for one of the first times in a really long time. How often do you get to be part of the apocalypse when playing as Mario? This one was eventually ported to more fitting hardware, such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and it should see another release on the Switch 2 with modern graphics.