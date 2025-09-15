Mario’s 40th Anniversary Proves Super Mario Galaxy Is the Best Mario Game

Nintendo fans have been more than a little patient in waiting for the company’s announcement regarding Mario’s 40th anniversary. We knew there would be something, most likely a re-release of an old title, and we were correct. Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 will be upgraded for the Nintendo Switch 2 with 4K graphics and other bonus features like the option to forgo motion controls.

Who knew that Nintendo would go one step further and make the entire day about Super Mario Galaxy? The sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie from 2023 officially has a title and release date: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will release in theaters in April 2026. Mario’s tales in space will take up so much of the plumber’s time in the next six months that he should volunteer for Elon Musk’s mission to Mars (much better than sending real humans and the dangers that come with that, right?)

Super Mario Galaxy holds a special place in my gaming heart, and I’m sure it does for many other mid-’90s kids. The first game came out when I was around 12 years old, and the sequel when I was starting high school. Just as my world was getting a whole lot bigger and scarier with puberty and growing up, Mario’s trips to the galaxies beyond ours were simultaneously comforting and daring. They transformed Mario’s adventures on a grand scale and made the universe feel so much heavier than before. Mario was more than just the dude saving the Mushroom Kingdom, now. The mustachioed hero belonged to the whole universe!

Nintendo’s decision to revisit these games and introduce them to new audiences through the movie demonstrates the company’s reverence and appreciation for its own work. Super Mario Galaxy is Mario at his absolute peak. An orchestrated soundtrack, visuals that pushed the Wii to its limits, and levels that departed from the traditional sandbox style of play make this sub-franchise arguably the best in Mario’s entire 40-year history, and Nintendo certainly seems to be agreeing with this sentiment with these anniversary celebrations.