Why Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Has Batman Fans So Angry

What Happens to Batman In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

As the name of the game implies, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sees you play as the Suicide Squad (Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark) as they try to kill the members of the Justice League. More than just a simple case of villains being villains, the Suicide Squad is following orders from Amanda Waller who has essentially put a hit on the Justice League after discovering that many of the group’s primary members have been brainwashed by Brainiac. Now out of their minds and out of control, the Justice League is threatening to help Brainiac take over our world (possibly multiple worlds) if the Suicide Squad can’t take them down.

That of course brings us to Batman. Though Batman is not featured quite as prominently throughout Kill the Justice League as Superman and some other characters are, your relatively few encounters with Batman are certainly memorable. He’s almost treated like a slasher in a horror movie for much of the game. Those encounters eventually lead to a boss battle against Batman who goes so far as to deploy a heavy dose of fear toxin that sends the Suicide Squad on a particularly bad trip. When the Suicide Squad battles Batman, they see him as a kind of supersized fire demon who feels closer to a Final Fantasy boss than the caped crusader. It’s actually a pretty clever fight from a visual and thematic perspective. Of course, the Suicide Squad ultimately prevails.

However, Batman doesn’t die at that moment. The character’s actual death occurs a little later on when the Suicide Squad places Batman’s beaten and broken body on a bench. Batman tries to get some last-minute verbal jabs in, but he’s cut off by Harley Quinn who spends a few minutes saying some of the things she always wanted to say to Batman. After Batman interrupts what he refers to as Harley’s “bad standup routine,” Harley pulls out a gun and shoots Batman in the head. It’s the last time we see him in the game.

Is Batman Really Dead In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Just in case it needs to be said, Kill the Justice League is obviously not the last time we’ll see Batman in a video game or anywhere else. For that matter, it doesn’t have to be the last time we see Batman in a Rocksteady game. Theoretically, the company could choose to do something else with a different version of the character from another universe. It’s unlikely, but Kill the Justice League does feature variants of characters from other DC universes, so the option is always there.

However, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League strongly suggests that Batman is indeed dead in the Arkhamverse. The game offers no substantial hints that the character’s death is anything less than the finale it appears to be. There is also no giant retcon at the end of the game that brings everything back to normal.

In the interest of fairness, though, there are scenes in the game that show other heroes (notably Superman and The Flash) exhibiting some kind of regenerative abilities while under the effect of Brainiac’s delusions. However, the game seems to suggest that is the result of their innate abilities rather than their current condition, and Batman does not have those kinds of superheroic regenerative abilities. Furthermore, it’s theoretically possible there is a hidden ending or detail in the game that suggests an “everything is fine” return to normalcy may still occur, but nothing like that has been discovered yet. For that matter, the next time someone brings a seemingly “dead” dead comic book character back from the grave via questionable means certainly won’t be the first.