World of Warcraft Tokens Are the Final Failure For the Classic Experiment

And so, more and more people who stuck with WoW Classic turned to gold sellers. Buying gold was often seen as the most efficient way to keep up with those increased demands, risks be damned. Gold bought you better equipment, more resources, and saved you from the sometimes social pressures that went along with playing the game.

Even in the more casual Wrath of the Lich King guild I last raided with, buying gold was simply seen as another way to increase efficiency. Many of those who bought gold weren’t trying to be detrimental to others’ experiences. They were just trying to make things easier on themselves in a game that suddenly felt more demanding. Yet, the very act of purchasing gold soon widened the already notable gap between the “haves and have-nots” that was naturally formed by community expectations and the demands that go with them. Though WoW could be experienced and enjoyed at many paces, the idea that you needed to clear content as quickly and efficiently as possible in order to properly experience the game had taken root.

That’s why the introduction of Tokens to Classic feels like such a defeat. In so many ways, Tokens represent the many things that went wrong with the game. That demand for more and more that drove so many players to gold sellers in the first place has now inspired the Classic team to make a decision the Retail WoW team made years ago. It’s an admission of defeat to the ways in which the fundamental design principles of the game have been corrupted and compromised. It doesn’t help that the admission is wrapped in a package that will inevitably make the company admitting defeat even more money.

So who is to blame? Well, Blizzard is an obvious culprit. At the very least, many members of the Classic community have been quick to lay much of the blame at Blizzard’s feet. It’s hard to fault their logic. It’s been clear for quite some time that Classic needed (and deserved) more care than Blizzard gave it. There were disagreements over what that care should look like (the “no changes,” “some changes,” and “many changes” groups were in constant conflict), but the response to those cries was too often to do nothing or to do very little. You got the sense that WoW Classic was really seen as a way to profit off an old game while establishing early on that the spirit of the whole thing involved Blizzard making little effort. Yet, one of the company’s most meaningful changes to the game in quite some time is the introduction of those Tokens. Classic deserved a better long-term plan than what it got.

Yet, some of the blame has to go to some of WoW‘s most toxic players. After all, most MMORPGs are inherently something of a social experiment. In this case, those who cried most often and loudest for everyone to play the game a certain way clearly got the last word. Mind you, many decent payers long rebelled against the fierce optimization requirements that often inspired people to buy gold in the first place. More often than not, though, the appeal of getting just a little bit better a lot faster was too strong to defeat. In any case, Blizzard certainly caved to the pressure and left many people wondering if “cash for gold” is just the natural evolution of the WoW experience over a long enough timeline.

Classic will linger on. The upcoming addition of “hardcore” servers is already generating quite a bit of buzz, you can still stick to the game’s pure vanilla servers (which remain Token free, for now), and Blizzard will inevitably find some way to continue the game once the Wrath of the Lich King expansion is finished. Yet, for a game founded on the idea of bringing things back to the way they were, the expedited introduction of Tokens has to be seen as the final failure of that mission. Now, those who think of trying to keep up with the WoW Classic experience in the ways that were initially intended (and often most special) are forced to feel like even more of a fool by both the game’s developers and players.