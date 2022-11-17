How to Fix Warzone 2’s Terrible Loot System With Contextual Tap
Warzone 2's looting system is a bit of a mess, but there is at least one small way you can instantly make it better.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features a new looting system that is honestly pretty rough. At the very least, it’s quickly drawing the ire of Warzone fans everywhere. Thankfully, there is it at least one notable way to fix (or improve) the looting system that you should probably know about.
Before we get into that fix, though, you should probably know what you’re fixing in the first place. Well, Warzone 2‘s new looting system is somewhat similar to Blackout‘s old looting system. In other words, it’s built around backpacks that allow you to hold additional items. When you loot something that isn’t part of your loadout, it goes into your backpack. When a player dies, their backpack is dropped and can be accessed (and looted) by anyone who finds them. Generally speaking, most looting requires you to navigate a series of small inventory spaces rather than simply mash a “pickup” button as you go along.
In theory, that system adds a little drama to the looting process. Now that you need to analyze and carefully select pieces of loot based on your inventory, you’ll need to be a little more considerate of your situation and limitations when picking up items. Anyone who has played a battle royale like PUBG will be familiar with that basic concept.
The problem is that Warzone is not PUBG. It’s a much faster-paced battle royale game, and the new looting system is slowing down the course of normal gameplay to an annoying degree. It doesn’t feel tactical; it feels like something isn’t working as intended. To make matters worse, the game’s looting menus and mechanics are a bit of a mess. Picking up items that are relatively close together requires you to carefully select the item you want, while picking up multiple items in a row can quickly fill your screen with UI clutter. That’s to say nothing of the annoying act of having to manage inventory spaces in the middle of an otherwise fast-paced game.
While permanent inventory system fixes will need to come from the developers, you can make things easier on yourself by taking advantage of the game’s Contextual Tap option.
How to Enable Contextual Tap (aka “Prioritize Interact”)
One of the biggest problems with Warzone 2‘s looting system is that you often need to hold a button down to interact with items rather than simply be able to tap the button as you could in previous games. Thankfully, there is a way to enable the Contextual Tap option that allows you to turn those button holds into a button press.
Here’s how you enable Contextual Tap in Warzone 2:
- Open the “Settings” menu
- Choose the “Controller” tab
- Look for the “Equipment Behavior” option and select “Prioritize Interact.”
Though it’s now going by a different name, Prioritize Interact is essentially the same as “Contextual Tap.” In other words, this feature will allow you to loot by tapping a button and reload by holding that button when both options are available. That means that you can “speed loot” a bit better by tapping the button when you’re near piles of loot.
The trade-off is that you’ll now need to hold a button to reload your weapon rather than just tapping it, but you’ll definitely lose more time holding a button to loot than holding it to reload. As such, this tends to be the preferred looting option. That said, this menu does offer you a few alternatives if you find that Prioritize Interact just isn’t doing it for you.
Of course, PC players don’t really have to worry about this quite as much thanks to their expanded key bind and settings options. Of course, controller players gain access to expanded aim assist features so…it’s a bit of a trade-off.
Unfortunately, this is really the only way to directly improve Warzone 2‘s looting system at the moment. While you can tweak your movement settings to help you get in and out of looting situations faster (and perhaps adjust your sensitivity to help make more accurate selections), the loot system kind of is what it is at this point. some fixes are likely coming at some point, but it remains to be seen just how helpful they really are.