How to Fix Warzone 2’s Terrible Loot System With Contextual Tap

The problem is that Warzone is not PUBG. It’s a much faster-paced battle royale game, and the new looting system is slowing down the course of normal gameplay to an annoying degree. It doesn’t feel tactical; it feels like something isn’t working as intended. To make matters worse, the game’s looting menus and mechanics are a bit of a mess. Picking up items that are relatively close together requires you to carefully select the item you want, while picking up multiple items in a row can quickly fill your screen with UI clutter. That’s to say nothing of the annoying act of having to manage inventory spaces in the middle of an otherwise fast-paced game.

While permanent inventory system fixes will need to come from the developers, you can make things easier on yourself by taking advantage of the game’s Contextual Tap option.

How to Enable Contextual Tap (aka “Prioritize Interact”)

One of the biggest problems with Warzone 2‘s looting system is that you often need to hold a button down to interact with items rather than simply be able to tap the button as you could in previous games. Thankfully, there is a way to enable the Contextual Tap option that allows you to turn those button holds into a button press.

Here’s how you enable Contextual Tap in Warzone 2:

Open the “Settings” menu

Choose the “Controller” tab

Look for the “Equipment Behavior” option and select “Prioritize Interact.”

Though it’s now going by a different name, Prioritize Interact is essentially the same as “Contextual Tap.” In other words, this feature will allow you to loot by tapping a button and reload by holding that button when both options are available. That means that you can “speed loot” a bit better by tapping the button when you’re near piles of loot.

The trade-off is that you’ll now need to hold a button to reload your weapon rather than just tapping it, but you’ll definitely lose more time holding a button to loot than holding it to reload. As such, this tends to be the preferred looting option. That said, this menu does offer you a few alternatives if you find that Prioritize Interact just isn’t doing it for you.