The Most Surprising Games and Gaming Stories of 2022

Reviews tore the game apart with notable intensity. Reviewers and players alike criticized the monotony, visuals, combat, and live service model. It was all quite a shock. Platnium’s titles are usually amazing, and even their worst titles usually have some redeeming qualities. But it feels like nobody had too many nice things to say about Babylon’s Fall. Its creators apparently felt the same, as Square Enix and PlatinumGames announced that they will terminate services for the game on February 27, 2023, not even a year after its release. Some reports suggest that GameStop was throwing and giving away copies of the game months after its release just to liquidate inventory.

Microsoft Tries to Acquire Activision Blizzard and Immediately Riles Governments and Gamers Everywhere

Lately, it feels like Microsoft and Sony have been buying game publishers and developers at a rapid rate. In 2020, Microsoft bought Bethesda ZeniMax, and earlier this year, Sony purchased Bungie. But the “acquisition” that turned heads was Microsoft’s attempt to buy Activision Blizzard. Sure, Bethesda and Bungie are big companies, but they pale in comparison to Activision Blizzard. Microsoft is reportedly planning to spend over $68 billion to acquire the controversial studio. That’s a lot of dough.

Even though Microsoft hasn’t bought Activision just yet, the mere declaration has sent shockwaves throughout the industry that are still being felt today. Many organizations and companies voiced concerns regarding the merger. Some were clearly disturbed by the idea of Microsoft spending so much money on a company that is the subject of a massive employee abuse investigation, though others quickly raised concerns that the deal would give Microsoft a gaming monopoly. The most recent development in this ordeal involved the FTC suing Microsoft to block the acquisition, which few gamers saw coming. There’s a good chance this purchase fiasco will extend well into 2023, so expect more surprising developments in the coming months.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s Surprising Reveals and Releases End In an All-too-Familiar Way

Credit where credit is due: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are pretty entertaining games, and they feature that open-world Pokémon fans have wanted for years. Many fans enjoy them despite their technical problems, but there’s no denying the games are buggy as hell. Some players can overlook the issues and just enjoy the loop of catching and battling Pokémon, but the issues have many concerned about the present and future of the franchise.

You don’t need to look hard to find the glitches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Players have chronicled issues such as invisible Ride Pokémon, collision problems, and glitching character models. But problems run much deeper than just the occasional visual issue. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet suffer some of the worst performance issues of any major Nintendo Switch game available. The framerate isn’t stable, the pop-in is constant, and it feels like there are numerous features either missing or simply never considered. Many were surprised these games were revealed and released in the same year, and the final products suggest the games could have used more time.

Oculus Rift’s Creator Disturbingly Designs a Deadly VR Device

Sword Art Online is the butt of many jokes, one of which is the logic behind its NerveGear headsets. Who in their right mind would make a VR headset that kills its target demographic if they die in a video game? Turns out the answer is Oculus Rift’s creator, Palmer Luckey.