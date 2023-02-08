The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Where to Pre-Order the Standard and Collector’s Editions
Tears of the Kingdom will finally launch in 2023. Here are some of the places you can pre-order the latest Legend of Zelda game.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom‘s latest trailer confirmed that the game will still be released on May 12, 2023. Even better, it also confirmed that you can start pre-ordering the base and Collector’s Editions of the game shortly. Unfortunately, that’s where the bad news comes in.
Those pre-orders confirm that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be the first $70 first-party game released for the Nintendo Switch. While $70 is quickly becoming the industry standard, many hoped that Tears of the Kingdom would launch for $60 given that early preorders of the game let users reserve it for that price. We now know that is not the case.
Interestingly, most of the $59.99 pre-order pages have been taken down and updated with the new $69.99 price. However, some sites (most notably GameStop) still have it listed at $59.99 as of the time of this writing. There’s no word on how these price differences will be handled. Try to grab it at $59.99 if you can, but be prepared to pay the full price just in case.
As for the Collector’s Edition, that version of the game will reportedly retail for a whopping $129.99. According to Nintendo, it comes with “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Artbook, SteelBook case, Steel Poster, and a set of four pin badges.”
Finally, Nintendo is releasing a special Tears of the Kingdom-themed Link Amiibo. The Amiibo will launch on May 12th and will allow players to “receive weapons and materials, as well as a special fabric for Link’s paraglider.” Other Zelda-related Amiibos you scan will also offer “helpful materials, weapons or a paraglider fabric based on the Amiibo you scanned.”
Where to Preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
As of the time of this writing, I have not found a single site offering pre-orders for the Collectors Edition of Tears of the Kingdom. Those will presumably be available at some point, though Nintendo did note that you should “check with your local retailer for more information on availability.” That seems to suggest that some Collector’s Editions will be shipped to stores at launch. Similarly, pre-orders for the Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo do not appear to be available at this time. We’ll update this section if and when those are listed for pre-order.
As for the base version of Tears of the Kingdom, you’re in luck. Here are some links to major US retailers where you can pre-order the base version of the game.
Alternatively, here are some links to UK retailers that are currently allowing you to pre-order the base version of the game: