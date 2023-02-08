The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Where to Pre-Order the Standard and Collector’s Editions

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom‘s latest trailer confirmed that the game will still be released on May 12, 2023. Even better, it also confirmed that you can start pre-ordering the base and Collector’s Editions of the game shortly. Unfortunately, that’s where the bad news comes in.

Those pre-orders confirm that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be the first $70 first-party game released for the Nintendo Switch. While $70 is quickly becoming the industry standard, many hoped that Tears of the Kingdom would launch for $60 given that early preorders of the game let users reserve it for that price. We now know that is not the case.

Interestingly, most of the $59.99 pre-order pages have been taken down and updated with the new $69.99 price. However, some sites (most notably GameStop) still have it listed at $59.99 as of the time of this writing. There’s no word on how these price differences will be handled. Try to grab it at $59.99 if you can, but be prepared to pay the full price just in case.

As for the Collector’s Edition, that version of the game will reportedly retail for a whopping $129.99. According to Nintendo, it comes with “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Artbook, SteelBook case, Steel Poster, and a set of four pin badges.”