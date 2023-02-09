Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Hints at the Surprising Return of Classic Zelda Villains

That’s actually the first potential problem with the “return of Demise” theory. As Ganondorf/Ganon is widely believed to be the reincarnation that Demise warned Link of, you could argue that Demise has reappeared every time that Ganon has appeared. If you want to dive deeper, you could even argue that all evil is descended from Demise in some way.

That said, Tears of the Kingdom does include a few visual hints at a more substantial role for Demise than what we’ve seen in any other Zelda game aside from Skyward Sword.

The first is the Master Sword itself. Nearly every shot of the Master Sword we’ve seen so far in Tears of the Kingdom (including the one used for the game’s logo) suggests that the sword has somehow been broken and corrupted. As you may have guessed, some theories suggest that the sword’s broken state can be attributed to the spirit of Demise either trying to emerge from it or having already emerged from it. That’s a little loose, but given how prominently the Master Sword has been featured in Tears of the Kingdom‘s promotions, it will certainly seem to play a big part in the game’s story.

Other visual hints of Demise’s return include a hieroglyphic that strongly resembles a scene in Skyward Sword in which Zelda is almost sacrificed to revive Demise. Now, that could just be a tease of Hyrule’s history, but given that Zelda certainly appears to be in a precarious situation at one point in that new trailer, it’s not crazy to add that visual to the ever-growing Demise evidence pile.

Again, this whole conversation becomes significantly more complicated when you consider the nature of the Demise/Ganon relationship, but it really does seem like Tears of the Kingdom will at least reference Demise more overtly than some other Zelda titles have.

The other notable returning villain in Tears of the Kingdom is significantly less speculative. Early into the trailer above, we watch in horror as red comets fall to the ground and eventually produce a small army of masked creatures. Well, one of those creatures certainly seems to be a variation of a ReDead: a zombie-like monster that famously terrified players in Ocarina of Time.