The Gamer’s Guide to Sneak Energy Drink Flavors

Plus, the bunny logo is somehow the perfect combination of cute and cool. The only question is…which flavor do you get?

That’s where we come in, looking at each of the glorious flavors Sneak has blessed us with and associating them with a particular video game character. If that character speaks to you, then oh-boy daddy-o you’re all set! So get in, gamers, we’re nerding out big time with this one.

Starter Pack – Mario

If you’re one of those smart people who listens to all the smart people with all the best qualifications that believe Mario is pertinent to not just your gaming life, but also to your growth as a human. He practically saved the video game industry in the first place, so starting anywhere else would be a disservice. Frankly, Mario should be a part of every young student’s learning curriculum.

And much like his appearances in other spin-off titles (Mario Kart, Mario Party, Super Smash Bros., etc), Mario tends to be a jack-of-all-trades type, which tends to be the perfect route for beginners. The starter pack is, unsurprisingly, the optimal starting point that will introduce you to a larger world.

Blue Raspberry – Sonic the Hedgehog

Described as “the people’s favorite,” there is no character better suited to the Blue Raspberry flavor than Sonic, the Meme Lord of the video game universe. His games may not be as universally acclaimed as some other iconic characters on this list, but he remains a constant fixture in gaming culture nonetheless.

What other character could break the video game movie curse and spawn (soon-to-be) three movies? Sonic doesn’t care about what critics and art snobs have to say, he’s just here for a good time. So whenever Doctor Robotnik starts marching around trying to turn Sonic’s natural world into robots and machines? Not a fan! And neither is Sneak, which is why they take the side of having all-natural colors and flavors.