The Biggest Upcoming Games of 2026
We take a glance into the future toward the biggest upcoming games of 2026, from Wolverine to a little something called Grand Theft Auto 6...
This article appears in the new issue of DEN OF GEEK magazine. You can read all of our magazine stories here.
Between the Nintendo Switch 2 entering its first full year on shelves and developers looking to max out everything they can do with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S ahead of the next generation of consoles, 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for gaming. Even with plenty of titles still to be announced, we’re looking forward to exciting new entries in some of gaming’s biggest franchises, along with brand new titles looking to make names for themselves. So far these are looking to be the six biggest games of 2026.
Resident Evil Requiem
February 27
Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth game in the long-running series, looks to be an interesting mix of classic ideas and more modern sensibilities. After the last two titles moved to first-person perspective, Requiem will let you play in either first-or third-person as new character Grace Ashcroft, a FBI technical analyst who returns to the ruins of Raccoon City 30 years after its destruction
We still don’t know exactly what she’ll encounter there, but Capcom has promised a new unstoppable stalking monster similar to previous baddies like Mr. X and Lady Dimitrescu.
007 First Light
March 26
If you haven’t yet played the Hitman World of Assassination trilogy, you absolutely need to stop what you’re doing and play through them all immediately. They’re a fantastic collection of missions that allow for near limitless strategies that mix both stealth and action. Honestly, all IO Interactive really needs to do is build on that foundation for 007 First Light to be a surefire hit. The game features a young James Bond (played by Patrick Gibson) as he ventures off on early MI6 missions that will grant him his legendary 00 status. Bond has had a mixed legacy in gaming, but with IO Interactive’s recent history, 007 First Light could be the start of a gaming renaissance for the super spy.
Grand Theft Auto VI
It’s not an exaggeration to say that Grand Theft Auto VI isn’t just the most-anticipated gaming release of 2026 but quite possibly the biggest release of the decade. So the question isn’t “will GTA VI be good?” but more, “How mind-bogglingly amazing and genre-defining will it be?” We know the game stars a Bonnie and Clyde-style couple on the loose in a huge map based on the state of Florida, and the graphics look better than almost any other game currently out there. But beyond that, confirmed details are relatively sparse at the moment. Still, it’s a lock that GTA VI will sell millions, dominate the pop culture conversation, and quite probably win numerous Game of the Year awards.
Marvel’s Wolverine
Fall 2026
After making a trio of Spider-Man games widely considered to be the wallcrawler’s very best efforts, Insomniac Games is now turning its attention to the ol’ Canucklehead himself, Wolverine. The gameplay shown off so far looks absolutely brutal, with Logan digging his adamantium claws into skulls and chest cavities with impunity. Marvel’s Wolverine may be based on the comic books, but this definitely isn’t a kids’ game. And speaking of comics, with Insomniac working on an original story that will dive deep into X-Men lore and feature characters like Omega Red and Mystique, the game is already shaping up to at least be on par with the Spidey titles.
The Duskbloods
TBA
While FromSoftware’s Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods looks to be aesthetically similar to its classic Bloodborne, the studio is promising a very different gameplay experience.
Players will choose from eight different characters called Bloodsworn—who are similar to vampires but not quite the classic bloodsuckers of fiction—to take on a variety of challenges in both PvP and PvE. A lot of gamers are still waiting on a killer app to pick up a Switch 2, and given the studio’s recent track record, this could be the title that makes the hybrid console a must-buy.
Fable
TBA
Amidst a litany of high-profile cancellations, Microsoft’s upcoming slate of first-party games is looking a little light, but the long-awaited Fable reboot is still on track for release in 2026. The last time the game was shown off, it featured impressive graphics, the series’ trademark cheeky humor, and if the game isn’t fully open-world, the levels at least look much larger than what we explored in the older Fable titles. Developer Playground Games has consistently put out some of the very best games on Xbox through the Forza Horizon series, and if they can bring that level of quality to Fable, it could be the game that changes Microsoft’s fortunes.