The Biggest Upcoming Games of 2026

We still don’t know exactly what she’ll encounter there, but Capcom has promised a new unstoppable stalking monster similar to previous baddies like Mr. X and Lady Dimitrescu.

007 First Light

March 26

If you haven’t yet played the Hitman World of Assassination trilogy, you absolutely need to stop what you’re doing and play through them all immediately. They’re a fantastic collection of missions that allow for near limitless strategies that mix both stealth and action. Honestly, all IO Interactive really needs to do is build on that foundation for 007 First Light to be a surefire hit. The game features a young James Bond (played by Patrick Gibson) as he ventures off on early MI6 missions that will grant him his legendary 00 status. Bond has had a mixed legacy in gaming, but with IO Interactive’s recent history, 007 First Light could be the start of a gaming renaissance for the super spy.

Grand Theft Auto VI

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Grand Theft Auto VI isn’t just the most-anticipated gaming release of 2026 but quite possibly the biggest release of the decade. So the question isn’t “will GTA VI be good?” but more, “How mind-bogglingly amazing and genre-defining will it be?” We know the game stars a Bonnie and Clyde-style couple on the loose in a huge map based on the state of Florida, and the graphics look better than almost any other game currently out there. But beyond that, confirmed details are relatively sparse at the moment. Still, it’s a lock that GTA VI will sell millions, dominate the pop culture conversation, and quite probably win numerous Game of the Year awards.

Marvel’s Wolverine

Fall 2026

After making a trio of Spider-Man games widely considered to be the wallcrawler’s very best efforts, Insomniac Games is now turning its attention to the ol’ Canucklehead himself, Wolverine. The gameplay shown off so far looks absolutely brutal, with Logan digging his adamantium claws into skulls and chest cavities with impunity. Marvel’s Wolverine may be based on the comic books, but this definitely isn’t a kids’ game. And speaking of comics, with Insomniac working on an original story that will dive deep into X-Men lore and feature characters like Omega Red and Mystique, the game is already shaping up to at least be on par with the Spidey titles.