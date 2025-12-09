Mortal Kombat II: Exclusive Inside Look at ‘The Best Version of MK Ever Made for Cinema’

“The thing that I most looked forward to doing was the classic nut punch,” Urban says with a wry chuckle. “Johnny Cage has got this great fight with Baraka, and a little spoiler, there may be a nut punch involved. It was a lot of fun to do but also very tricky because it required an extraordinary degree of flexibility to pull it off.” The New Zealand actor, in fact, prepared meticulously with his stunt double Garreth Hadfield for the day. “We worked for months on basically stretching and training, and developing the muscle set needed to be able to execute the nut punch correctly and, most importantly, not damage myself.”

It’s a punchline with countless hours of setup, and its flawless delivery, like much else in Mortal Kombat II, seems designed to leave longtime fans and newcomers alike giddy with the strange, brutal world of Mortal Kombat. Indeed, when we catch up with Urban for the second time in as many months, the veteran actor of franchise darlings like The Lord of the Rings trilogy and the Star Trek reboot films, plus Amazon’s The Boys, still appears high off the early reception of what he considers to be “the best version of Mortal Kombat” ever made for the cinema.

“The scale of the production was as big, if not bigger, than anything that I worked on in Lord of the Rings,” Urban observes. “When you walk onto the set of [alien realm] Edenia, and it fills the largest soundstage at the Village Roadshow Studios in the Gold Coast, and you see the quality of the craftsmanship, you’re under no illusions that you’re in a film that’s as big as it gets.”

It seems the studio agrees. Despite Mortal Kombat II initially being slated to release earlier this year on Oct. 24, Warner Bros. surprised the industry and anxious fans both by delaying the movie after it played extremely well in front of audiences. What once was a fall genre gamble is now a bona fide summer movie event, occupying the second weekend in May and the season’s first action spectacle.

While allowing some sympathy for diehards who have to wait a tad longer, the picture’s star delights in the 2026 shift.

“The reality is if we had opened up on the original October [date], the next weekend would’ve been Halloween, there would have been a massive dropoff, and the perception was it might have had something to do with the film, and that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Urban says. “The studio recognized they really have a magical film here, it’s tested through the roof, the response to the trailer has been phenomenal, and they want to get some breathing space, so I was very happy with the move.”