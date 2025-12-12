Some of the Most Exciting Comics Coming in 2026
With the New Year just around the corner, we are counting down the comics we are most excited for in 2026!
With the end of 2025 coming up so fast, it’s time to look forward to the comics that will start discourse, shock readers, and end up on the Best of Next Year list. So this edition, we’re getting you prepared for all the books, graphic novels, superheroes, and indies you need in your pull list for 2026 and beyond.
Ultimate Endgame (Marvel)
Various
Just as soon as it was restored, the more grounded and realistic universe that inspired the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ending. Could it be because Marvel has something new planned? Or maybe it’s because the return was slightly overshadowed by the immense and record-breaking success of their Distinguished Competition’s Absolute Universe launch, which made a huge splash in 2025. Either way, the Ultimate Endgame is coming and will almost certainly establish the new status quo for Marvel Comics. What we know so far is it will feature Miles Morales, the Maker, Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate X-Men, Ultimate Wolverine, and more in what Marvel calls a “complete, groundbreaking saga that can be enjoyed by comic fans for generations to come.”
The Absolute Universe Expands (DC)
Various
Then we have the aforementioned Absolute Universe, which was nothing less than a blockbuster smash hit when it launched in 2023. After the immense success of the books that reoriented the DCU around a world where Darkseid is the core being rather than Superman, it was obvious that the Absolute Universe would continue to expand. Not only will we get new Absolute takes on fan fave characters, but in February, Absolute Superman #16 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra will reveal the secret history of the Absolute Universe! Whatever happens, it’s gonna be a massive year for the darker take on the DCU and the readers who love it.
Wonder Woman #29 (DC)
Stephanie Williams and Jeff Spokes
Tom King has been helming Wonder Woman for two years alongside artist Daniel Sampere and recently launched the daughter of Wonder Woman comic, Trinity. In 2026, a new scribe will enter the Themyscirian mainstream when Nubia and the Amazons writer Stephanie Williams and Red Hood artist Jeff Spokes take over for a couple of fill-in issues, bringing new voices and vibes to the flagship DC heroine. If you’ve been reading Williams’ DC Go hit Warriors and a Wee Wonder, alongside artist Jane Pica, you’ll know she’s got a great take on the shenanigans that come from babysitting superheroic tots, and that’s exactly what Williams will be digging into.
Crowbound (Image)
Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen
ONLINE VERISON The award-winning Descender creative team is back with a new creator-owned comic that will no doubt take Image and local comic book stores by storm. The dark epic fantasy will send readers into a grim world where all kids aged 13 are thrown into indentured servitude in the massive, echoing Factory. There, they work themselves to the bone with no understanding of what they’re working towards or why. In the midst of this shocking status quo, a young girl is torn away from her mother and must find her way back to her via an unexpected and dangerous bargain with a mysterious folkloric figure. All in all, we can’t wait for another genre-smashing take from these two creators who are at the top of their game.
The Death of Godzilla (IDW)
Tim Seeley and Nikola Cizmesija
When IDW launched their Kei-Sei era, which reimagines the Godzilla canon in an entirely new way, it was all leading to a connected universe. Now, our first big moment is coming up, with the Death of Godzilla. Not only will this pay homage to the iconic Death of Superman series — with a cover by original series artist Dan Jurgens — but it will also literally see the death of Godzilla, something not yet seen in the comics. Of course, that’s not the end of the King of the Monsters, but instead will reintroduce the monster in his most powerful form yet. So if you’re a Godzilla lover, this is a must read to set you up for 2026.
The Girl Who Loves Monsters (PRH)
Insha Fitzpatrickand Ashley Robin Franklin
We’re finishing out our list with an original graphic novel from two of the best creators in the YA and MG genre. Insha Fitzpatrick is coming off her Hanging With Vampires series, and Ashley Robin Franklin is the creator behind the gorgeous The Hills of Estrella Roja graphic novel. They’re teaming up on this beautiful-looking story about a young girl who adores monsters and, thanks to a spooky book that she decides to read from, suddenly has a lot more of them in her real life. That means she has to clean up the town and save it from the new creatures roaming around with the help of her two besties.