Some of the Most Exciting Comics Coming in 2026

DC Comics

The Absolute Universe Expands (DC)

Various

Then we have the aforementioned Absolute Universe, which was nothing less than a blockbuster smash hit when it launched in 2023. After the immense success of the books that reoriented the DCU around a world where Darkseid is the core being rather than Superman, it was obvious that the Absolute Universe would continue to expand. Not only will we get new Absolute takes on fan fave characters, but in February, Absolute Superman #16 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra will reveal the secret history of the Absolute Universe! Whatever happens, it’s gonna be a massive year for the darker take on the DCU and the readers who love it.

DC Comics

Wonder Woman #29 (DC)

Stephanie Williams and Jeff Spokes

Tom King has been helming Wonder Woman for two years alongside artist Daniel Sampere and recently launched the daughter of Wonder Woman comic, Trinity. In 2026, a new scribe will enter the Themyscirian mainstream when Nubia and the Amazons writer Stephanie Williams and Red Hood artist Jeff Spokes take over for a couple of fill-in issues, bringing new voices and vibes to the flagship DC heroine. If you’ve been reading Williams’ DC Go hit Warriors and a Wee Wonder, alongside artist Jane Pica, you’ll know she’s got a great take on the shenanigans that come from babysitting superheroic tots, and that’s exactly what Williams will be digging into.

Image Comics

Crowbound (Image)

Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen

ONLINE VERISON The award-winning Descender creative team is back with a new creator-owned comic that will no doubt take Image and local comic book stores by storm. The dark epic fantasy will send readers into a grim world where all kids aged 13 are thrown into indentured servitude in the massive, echoing Factory. There, they work themselves to the bone with no understanding of what they’re working towards or why. In the midst of this shocking status quo, a young girl is torn away from her mother and must find her way back to her via an unexpected and dangerous bargain with a mysterious folkloric figure. All in all, we can’t wait for another genre-smashing take from these two creators who are at the top of their game.