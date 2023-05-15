In the old days of Zelda, “abilities” were tied to items players usually found in dungeons throughout the game. The Hookshot let Link grapple far-off targets, the Roc’s Cape let Link jump, and so on. Not only did these items let players solve puzzles in their respective dungeons but they opened up new avenues in old locations. Now, abilities are divided into several categories, and when players get to use them depends on their category.

In The Legend of Zelda, Breath of the Wild, abilities either came from the Sheikah Slate or the spirits of the Four Champions. The former were handed out at the beginning of the game, while the latter were rewards for completing the game’s main four dungeons. In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, abilities come from either the hand of Rauru (more on that in a bit), Purah’s Pad (which replaces the Sheikah Slate), and the Five Sages. We’ll save those Sage abilities for another time since they’re kind of their own thing, but here is how you unlock all of the game’s main abilities.

Tears of the Kingdom: How to Unlock Every Main Ability

Early in Tears of the Kingdom, Link loses his right arm and the Master Sword to the Gloom, which is a malevolent force that corrodes everything around it (and actually explains why weapons are so fragile in the game). To save Link’s life, the Zonai Rauru grafts his arm onto Link, which also gives Link new abilities. These powers essentially play the same role as the Sheikah Slate abilities in Breath of the Wild, but with some key differences.

How to Unlock Ultrahand

Yes, the Ultrahand ability is named after the Ultra Hand, a toy Nintendo produced before it moved into video games. With that out of the way, Ultrahand acts like Magnesis in Breath of the Wild. Unlike that ability, though, Ultrahand isn’t limited to just metal objects. Ultrahand lets players manipulate and rotate virtually any object in the world. More importantly, Ultrahand lets players attach items to one another to create contraptions, vehicles, and whatever else they want.