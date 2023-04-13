Tears of the Kingdom May Finally Solve Zelda’s Zonai Mystery

The land of Hyrule is full of iconic races, but every now and then, Nintendo introduces a new race to the series’ canon. Usually, these newcomers are right in your face, but Nintendo tried something different with the Zonai. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild set up a fascinating mystery involving the Zonai, and Tears of the Kingdom might finally help solve it.

For those who need a refresher, the Zonai were a prehistoric tribe of barbarians introduced in Breath of the Wild. The only remnants players can find of their existence are ruins located around Faron (most notably the titular Zonai Ruins). There’s also the Barbarian Set of armor which, according to the game, was “once worn by the warriors of an ancient warlike tribe from the Faron region.” While those ruins and items are treated as little more than set dressing, they still introduced a mystery that left players obsessed. What did the Zonai look like? Why aren’t they around anymore? Well, the latest Tears of the Kingdom trailer may hint at the answers to some of those questions.

Actually, the Zonai have been front and center in Tears of the Kingdom’s marketing ever since Nintendo announced the game in 2019. In the game’s first look trailer (released before Tears of the Kingdom even had a proper name), you can see Link and Zelda wandering underground ruins with telltale Zonai wall paintings scattered about. The Zonai are apparently so important to the narrative of Tears of the Kingdom that the tribe’s stylized depiction of dragons is part of the game’s logo. More recent videos have confirmed the Zonai will be front and center in the game, but they also suggest that everything we know about the tribe might be challenged.

For example, take a look at the popular gameplay demonstration that Tears of the Kingdom’s producer, Eiji Aonuma, provided. If you look carefully at the video’s sky islands, you will notice that Zonai architecture, especially the tribe’s depictions of dragons, litter those anti-gravitational locations. Even more telling are the Construct enemies shown in the demonstration. They are clearly far more advanced than Breath of the Wild’s Guardians, yet they share a similar tribal aesthetic.