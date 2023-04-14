Ganondorf’s Voice Actor Is Fan Casting Done Right

Ganondorf’s voice has been the talk of the Legend of Zelda community since it was revealed a couple of Tears of the Kingdom trailers ago. At that time, fans had a pretty good idea who that voice actor was (or who they hoped it would be). Well, it turns out those fans were right all along.

Matt Mercer recently confirmed via Twitter that he is portraying Ganondorf in Tears of the Kingdom. Some of you may know Mercer from his hit D&D web series, Critical Role, but he also has extensive video game voice acting experience. Fallout 4, Persona 5, Overwatch, Destiny 2, Red Dead Redemption 2…Mercer’s roles aren’t always big, but there’s a very good chance you’ve heard his voice in one of your favorite recent games.

Mind you, many fans were convinced that they heard Mercer’s voice in that Tears of the Kingdom trailer as soon as Ganondorf spoke. They were so confident, in fact, that they essentially accepted Mercer’s casting as a fact long before that information was confirmed. While Mercer certainly boasts a distinct voice, the certainty of his casting is about more than recognizing his voice; it’s about recognizing why Mercer deserves this role.

Not every Zelda fan in the world dreamed of Mercer one day playing Ganondorf. Actually, names like Keith David and Ron Perlman appeared more often whenever the subject of “dream casting” Ganondorf came up. However, Mercer’s name came up often enough, and Mercer has made his desire to play Ganondorf quite clear over the years. He even once cosplayed as Ganondorf in the There Will Be Brawl webseries: a noir parody of the Super Smash Bros. universe. Mercer has also been an outspoken fan of the Zelda series for quite some time and is, generally speaking, a pretty beloved member of the gaming, role-playing, and…well, many other nerdy communities.