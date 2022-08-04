The Legend of Zelda: How Old Are Link and Zelda Supposed to Be?

The game opens up by saying that he reached the “same age as the young hero spoken of in all the legends.” Since The Wind Waker predates the official Zelda timeline, it is generally assumed that the “young hero” the game refers to was the Link from Ocarina of Time. So, that would make Link nine, right? Not according to the Japan-exclusive Zelda Box encyclopedia, which includes a statement from Aonuma claiming Toon Link (as he is often referred to) was designed to be 12 years old. That claim is backed up by the character’s Amiibo, which says he received his green tunic on his 12th birthday. So why the discrepancy? Nobody knows for sure. However, we can infer that every Link with the same art style (i.e., Four Swords Adventures, Phantom Hourglass, The Minish Cap, Spirit Tracks, and Tri Force Heroes) are all about the same age, whichever age that is.

After The Wind Waker, the main entries in the Legend of Zelda stopped playing musical chairs with Link’s age quite so often. Twilight Princess was the first in a recent series of franchise entries that adopted a less exaggerated art style that made Link look more mature. The problem is that nobody can agree on exactly how mature he was supposed to be in that game. The official Prima Guide says that Link is supposed to be 17, and Eiji Aonuma backs that up. However, during a later interview with Nintendo Dream, Aonuma agreed with the interviewer that Link was actually 16. As for Skyward Sword, that game keeps the more mature-styled Link, but it doesn’t give any hints about Link’s age. The only answer comes from a quote in Hyrule Historia. According to Ryuji Kobayashi, Link was designed to be 17 in that game.

How Old Are Link and Zelda in Breath of the Wild?

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild serves as our final stop in our quest to chronicle the age of Link in every Zelda game, and, in a funny twist, it is the only entry that gives anything approaching a solid answer. As previously stated, it’s an unwritten rule that Link and Zelda are around the same age in each title. The reason that’s so relevant in this instance is that the game’s one flashback cutscene clearly states that Zelda turns 17 right before praying at the Spring of Wisdom. So, by proxy, Link must be around 17 during that cutscene. However, while he is 17 biologically in Breath of the Wild, since the game takes place 100 years after the flashback, Link is actually about 117 chronologically.

Now that we’ve established Link’s age in every Zelda game, determining Princess Zelda’s age should be a piece of cake. After all, the franchise operates under the assumption that the two characters are around the same age, so surely if Link is 16 in one game, Zelda is around 16 in that game as well, right? For the most part, yes. After all, we only know that Link is 16 in A Link to the Past because of a character design document that states Zelda is 16. In Skyward Sword, Link and Zelda are childhood friends who grew up together, so if Link is 17, Zelda must also be around 17.

The only known exception to this rule is the Zelda of Twilight Princess, who is a princess in name only. She actually runs the kingdom of Hyrule in that game, and, according to the official Prima guide, she’s 20 years old, making her the oldest Zelda in the franchise and the only one decidedly older than Link. The Zelda of Breath of the Wild/Age of Calamity is another potential exception since she is 16 for most of the former’s flashbacks and turns 17 the day Calamity Ganon attacks (not the birthday present she wanted). Like Link, she is 100 years older during the majority of Breath of the Wild, but because Age of Calamity takes place both before and after Calamity Ganon’s revival, Zelda is 16 in the first part of the game and 17 in the latter half.

So, Link and Zelda are often somewhere between nine and 17, with many of the more recent Zelda games favoring slightly older versions of the characters. As with most things related to the Legend of Zelda timeline, though, you may want to take a few of those specifics with a grain of salt.