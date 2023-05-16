Tears of the Kingdom: Fastest Rupee Farming Tricks For the Early and Late Game

Complete the Addison challenges. Addison is an NPC found around Hyrule who will task you with a very simple quest involving setting up signs for a character named President Hudson. The quests are quick, they’re easy, they’re fairly abundant, and they reward you with a decent amount of Ruppes in relation to the effort they require.

Defeat Blupees. Blupees are glowing creatures found near caves. You can find some of them in the Satori Mountain Cave just southwest of Lookout Landing. They drop Rupees every time you hit them, but they are incredibly fast. As such, you’ll want to get airborne when you see one, pull out your bow to stop time, and pelt them with as many arrows as you can. It’s a great way to quickly replenish your Rupee reserves.

Explore caves for resources. Caves are a fantastic early source for valuable resources such as gems. While it’s best to sell gems at a vendor in Goron City who will give you a better price for them, your early gems will still fetch good a good price at other vendors

Sell everything. Seriously, just get rid of it. Food, gems, resources…everything must go in the early parts of the game. There are very few items you’ll find that can’t be replaced, and those early Rupees will get you the armor and resources you’ll need to reach better farming methods.

These (and other) methods will earn you Rupees throughout the game, but again, they’re not true farming methods. You’ll just want to use these methods early on to earn some quick Rupees for your further adventures and to acquire the resources you need to “unlock” true farming methods.

Best Mid-Game Tears of the Kingdom Rupee Farming Method: Raw Gourmet Meat Skewers

Breath of the Wild fans may already know this, but one of the best ways to make Rupees in Tears of the Kingdom is to farm and sell meat skewers.

Generally speaking, selling excess food is a great way to make extra Rupees. However, the ultimate prize is Raw Gourmet Meat. If you combine five pieces of Raw Gourmet Meat in a cooking pot to make a skewer, you can sell that skewer for 315 Rupees. A small collection of such skewers will be more than enough to buy you even some of the most expensive armor sets in the game.

To farm Raw Gourmet Meat, you’ll want to head to the Tabantha Tundra area of the map. You’ll find it in the top left area of the Hyrule overworld map near Snowfield Stable. You will need cold weather gear (or cold resistance food) to survive in this area. I’ve also heard that you’ll need to complete the Hebra portion of the Regional Phenomena quest before getting here, though I haven’t been able to test going directly to this area yet.

In any case, this area is full of wildlife that can drop Raw Gourmet Meat and other valuable resources. Ride around the area on your horse, hunt the animals you find (preferably with a bow), and repeat the process as needed while giving them time to respawn. At a certain point in the game, this appears to be the quickest and easiest way to consistently earn extra Rupees when you need them.

Best Late Game Tears of the Kingdom Rupee Farming Method: The Eventide Island Glider Glitch

I believe this method was discovered (or popularized) by YouTuber KibblesGaming. At the moment, it certainly seems to be the best method for farming Rupees in the late game.