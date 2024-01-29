Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Release Times Explained

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League‘s rocky road to release is almost over. While we all have….questions about how the game will turn out, the biggest question at the moment may be “When can you start playing it?”

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is scheduled to be released via early access for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on January 30 at midnight in your local time zone. So Suicide Squad will be playable on January 30 starting at 12 a.m. EST, 12 a.m. CST, 12 a.m. GMT, etc. Keep in mind that those are early access release times, though. In order to access Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League‘s early access, you’ll need to pre-order the Deluxe Edition of the game. That release schedule also means that it will be possible to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League early via the fabled New Zealand method.

There are two exceptions to that early access release schedule. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be playable via early access in the PT time zone starting on January 29 at 9 p.m. That release will help compensate for the more significant time difference between PT time zone gamers and the rest of the U.S. However, PC gamers via Steam will not be able to start playing the early access version of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League until January 30 at 10 a.m. PT and all other corresponding global time zones. No reason has been provided for that decision as of this time.

For everyone else, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released on February 2 at midnight in all global time zones. As noted above, that means that most of you will be able to play the game starting at midnight on February 2nd even if you didn’t pre-order the game and get to participate in early access. Again, that also means that the New Zealand trick applies.