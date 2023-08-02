Diablo 4’s Biggest Lingering Problems Have Ruined Its Promising Launch

Other classes have suffered from a similar issue in slightly different ways. For instance, Sorcerers (who were once the most popular class in the game) had a couple of overturned skills that allowed them to overperform in the early parts of Diablo 4. Those skills were soon nerfed, which sounds nice until you realize that many players were only using those skills in the first place because the rest of the class’ abilities were underperforming. Similarly, one of Necromancer’s main abilities (Corpse Explosion) was nerfed during Diablo 4‘s beta period, but little consideration was given to the rest of the class at that time. Rather than recognizing that the overreliance on Corpse Explosion was a symptom of a larger problem with the rest of the class’ design/abilities, the team simply cut the offending element out and left Necromancer fans to consider inherently lesser options.

Game balancing is a complicated and ever-evolving process that is always easier to critique than to implement. However, what we’ve consistently seen from Diablo 4 so far are disproportionate reactions to overperforming builds rather than updates that take the entirety of a class’ health, viability, and…well, fun factor into consideration. That approach has led us to the next major problem with the game.

Surprisingly Boring Endgame Builds

The “endgame” of an ARPG is supposed to be the payoff to all of the effort you put into the game up until that point. Remember when you would struggle to kill small packs of enemies without using all of your cooldowns and most of your health potions? Rejoice as you suddenly tear through bosses as if they were a Level 1 squirrel.

In theory, Diablo 4 offers a version of that intended experience. In practice, though, that experience is hindered by the presence of too many builds that are best described as “boring.”

In some ways, this is another one of those issues that you can attribute to the balance problems mentioned above. A lack of overall class health means a lack of true build diversity. Every class in the game right now has a few skills that most players will never touch simply because they are woefully underpowered compared to the alternatives. For as long as those skills remain ineffective, entire builds that would depend on them (or even utilize them) will also remain ineffective.

However, the real issue with the current crop of Diablo 4‘s endgame builds is that they’re not very fun to play. Again, there are a few overarching design issues that contribute to that problem. Useless Basic abilities, an overreliance on defensive skills, too many cooldowns, etc. When you get down to it, though, the real issue is that there are too many endgame builds at the moment that feel like more powerful versions of the builds you were already running up until that point. You can only cast Frost Nova, Whirlwind, Death Trap, or Corpse Explosion so many times from level 1-100 before you start to feel the need to do absolutely anything else. Unfortunately, that’s when you’ll likely find that alternative builds are significantly weaker, similarly repetitive, or, at worse, a bit of both.