Starfield New Game+ Explained: When Should You Start This New Mode?

But what of the Starborn Guardian and the Starborn Spacesuit Astra, you ask? Well, they are some of the most powerful items you can acquire in Starfield, but what if I told you things can get even crazier? Every time you complete a New Game+ run and revisit the Unity, you get to enter another new universe and acquire even stronger ship and suit variants, at least up to a certain point. The starship caps at Starborn Guardian VI (i.e., six New Game+ resets), while the armor only goes up to Starborn Spacesuit Venator (which requires 10 New Game+ reboots). Still, once you acquire these rewards, you won’t want for another ship or suit again.

There is a considerable catch to all of those perks, though. While you will retain most of the things that make you…well, you in New Game+, you will lose almost all of your worldly possessions and other ties to the universe. Specifically, you start New Game+ without your previously earned inventory, resources, ships, credits, weapons, armor, relationships, outposts, and quest completion progress. New Game+ essentially resets the universe, so all of those things will be gone. Depending on where you’re at when you start New Game+, that can mean losing hours of progress (at least in terms of stuff).

Starfield: When Should You Start New Game+?

There are ultimately many benefits to Starfield’s New Game+ mode. You get powerful new armor and spaceships, as well as upgraded powers. Many players may choose to experience it at some point. The more pertinent question is whether you should rush into Starfield’s New Game+ mode.

To be blunt, there are pros and cons to the speedrun approach. The most obvious reason to enter New Game+ as quickly as possible is the rewards you get for doing so. The spacesuits, ships, and powers you acquire are downright broken, and the more New Game+ reruns you go through, the more Starfield becomes a power fantasy. Reset the game via Unity enough times, and your character’s abilities will come within spitting distance of godhood. However, depending on who you ask, though, that’s the wrong way to play.

Like Bethesda’s other titles, Starfield is a sandbox game. The main story is only part of the experience. The meat of the adventure lies in mining planets of resources, helping random strangers (or mugging them), and eavesdropping on countless world-building conversations. Starfield is the kind of game where the journey is more important than the destination. Blazing through the campaign just to play the way someone really wants to play isn’t going to be everyone’s idea of a good time.

Besides, what fun is entering a fresh new universe that lets you make new decisions if you didn’t even stop long enough in your initial universe to make decisions in the first place? The differences your choices make won’t mean squat if you don’t have anything to compare them to. And that’s to say nothing of all the random encounters you miss out by speeding through the narrative, because there’s no way to tell when, or even if, they will pop up in your New Game+ alternate universe.