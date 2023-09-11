Best Starfield Spacesuits: Where to Find the Most Powerful Armor

Gran-Gran’s Spacesuit

During character creation, you can select up to three traits, most of which tie into the game’s different factions. One of the game’s more entertaining traits is “Kid’s Stuff,” which lets you bump into your character’s parents from time to time. For the low cost of a weekly stipend (2% of your credits every week) you also get access to a free bed and unique items, including Gran Gran’s Spacesuit.

Since the protagonist’s gran-gran was a member of the United Colonies Marines, her armor boasts some pretty hefty stats compared to most other pieces of early-game armor. With a minimum of 76 physical, 60 energy, and 68 electromagnetic damage resistance, this armor will get you through most firefights. Plus with 35 thermal, 10 airborne, 20 corrosive, and 15 radiation resistance, Gran-Gran’s Spacesuit is a solid choice for most planets. So long as you have the Kid’s Stuff trait, you’re basically guaranteed to acquire this armor during your third visit with your parents. Just visit your character’s parents’ home after receiving their mom’s note. Unlike other unique spacesuit sets, though, you need to supply your own pack.

Mercury Spacesuit

In most sci-fi settings where humanity colonizes the stars, Earth is generally portrayed as the center of human society. Not in Starfield. The planet has been uninhabited since 2203 due to experiments that allowed mankind to eventually escape the Earth and colonize other worlds, but if you visit the planet and its moon, you can acquire the decidedly old-school Mercury Spacesuit.

At first glance, the Mercury Spacesuit looks like a prop designed back when TV shows and movies were shot in black-and-white. But don’t let its seemingly thin construction fool you; this outfit is solid. You’re looking at least 90 resistance for each damage type and an even 25 environmental resistance across the board. You can find this full set of armor inside a glass case when you visit NASA during the mission “Unearthed.”

Mantis Spacesuit

Most spacesuit sets in Starfield follow a specific design philosophy, but some take liberties to create a unique outfit unlike anything else in the game. Depending on where you go, the Mantis Spacesuit could be your first truly special piece of armor.

Unlike almost every other spacesuit in the game, the Mantis set looks like it belongs in a high-concept sci-fi game like Destiny, not the more grounded (comparatively speaking) Starfield. But don’t let appearances fool you. The spacesuits’ stats speak for themselves. You’re looking at 116 physical, 84 energy, and 100 electromagnetic damage reduction, in addition to 15 thermal, 30 airborne, and 15 radiation resistance. On top of that, the spacesuit “rolls” a random collection of high-value modifiers.