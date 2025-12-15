Star Wars Is Bringing Back One of Its Most Goated Glup Shittos
The podracing legend is stepping up his presence in a galaxy far, far away.
One of George Lucas’ most beloved Glup Shittos made a surprise appearance at the 2025 Game Awards when a trailer for Lucasfilm and Fuse Games’ high-speed racing game Star Wars: Galactic Racer dropped.
The trailer’s initial focus seemed to be on new vehicles and races across planets like Jakku, promising high-octane action, but the final frame stole the show when an older Sebulba, now sporting a full beard, appeared.
“There’s so much love for Sebulba on the team and across the Star Wars community,” Matt Webster, the co-founder of Fuse Games, told StarWars.com. “There are particular reasons why he finds his way into our trailer, as well as a detail in this shot that may lead to even more questions…the answers to which we’ll have to leave to another time!”
For anyone who doesn’t remember every random character from the Star Wars prequels, a Sebulba appearance might simply lead to a “who?” and that’s fine. Only a small percentage of people alive today would be able to pick Sebulba out of a lineup, but he was key to Lucas’ Boonta Eve Classic podrace sequence in 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.
A cantankerous Dug who repeatedly cheated and sabotaged the race in a desperate attempt to beat a young Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba ultimately failed. Still, from a particular perspective, his dubious shenanigans could be viewed as heroic: he tried to take down one of Star Wars’ biggest bads before he would go on to become Darth Vader and kill countless innocent people. It would have been a good day for “kill baby Hitler” supporters everywhere if he’d actually managed to take Anakin out.
The better news (for Sebulba at least) is that Galactic Racer appears to be set after Return of the Jedi’s Battle of Jakku, unlike the game he previously popped up in, Star Wars: Beyond Victory. Since Darth Vader died during the Battle of Jakku clash, it means Sebulba outlived his racing rival, even if he failed to destroy his dreams back on Tatooine. Good for him!
Star Wars: Galactic Racer will be released next year. You can check out the trailer below…