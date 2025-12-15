Star Wars Is Bringing Back One of Its Most Goated Glup Shittos

One of George Lucas’ most beloved Glup Shittos made a surprise appearance at the 2025 Game Awards when a trailer for Lucasfilm and Fuse Games’ high-speed racing game Star Wars: Galactic Racer dropped.

The trailer’s initial focus seemed to be on new vehicles and races across planets like Jakku, promising high-octane action, but the final frame stole the show when an older Sebulba, now sporting a full beard, appeared.

“There’s so much love for Sebulba on the team and across the Star Wars community,” Matt Webster, the co-founder of Fuse Games, told StarWars.com. “There are particular reasons why he finds his way into our trailer, as well as a detail in this shot that may lead to even more questions…the answers to which we’ll have to leave to another time!”

For anyone who doesn’t remember every random character from the Star Wars prequels, a Sebulba appearance might simply lead to a “who?” and that’s fine. Only a small percentage of people alive today would be able to pick Sebulba out of a lineup, but he was key to Lucas’ Boonta Eve Classic podrace sequence in 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.