Oscar Isaac Reveals Major Condition for Returning to Star Wars and Disney
Oscar Isaac wants Disney to clean up its politics before anymore Star Wars dogfights. Also, maybe, another house.
In the Star Wars universe, Poe Dameron is committed to fighting the oppressive First Order in any way he can. And it turns out that his performer Oscar Isaac feels much the same way. In a recent interview with GQ, Isaac was asked about statements he previously made about Star Wars’ parent company Disney back when he signed onto play the fractured hero Moon Knight for the House of Mouse’s Marvel silo.
Back in 2022, Isaac had admitted some reluctance to work for the Disney again after the difficulties of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. In 2025, however, he now has more political conditions on his mind.
“I mean, I’d be open to it, although right now I’m not so open to working with Disney,” Isaac told GQ. “But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great.”
The GQ editors are quick to note that Isaac’s comments came before the company reinstated Jimmy Kimmel, after initially putting the late night comedian’s ABC talk show and putting Kimmel on indefinite suspension. This was in response to anger from conservative commentators at the time, unhappy with a joke Kimmel had made about the politicization of Charlie Kirk’s assassination in September. Since that interview, Kimmel was famously reinstated to his late night perch, in no small part due to public and industry outcry over the circumstances of his suspension.
Isaac was hardly the only actor to call out the parent company for its behavior this fall. Pedro Pascal of The Fantastic Four: First Steps posted on Instagram that he stood with Kimmel while Marisa Tomei of the most recent Spider-Man trilogy and She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany went so far as to urge fans to unsubscribe from Disney+.
However, Isaac’s statements take on a little more meaning given his overall reluctance to work with Marvel on the MCU series Moon Knight.
“I had so much hesitation. So much,” he told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2022. “I was like, ‘I just finally got out of a long time of being a part of the Star Wars universe,’ which I loved doing, but it definitely took up a lot of my time. So I was excited to get back to more character studies and smaller films.”
Isaac changed his mind after researching the character and being compelled by the split personality hook of Moon Knight. While the English accent he adopted for primary personality Steven Grant divided fans, viewers have regularly clamored for a second season of the show, if not an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. And for his part, Isaac has played coy, teasing that he might show up again in another show or movie someday.
Of course Isaac hasn’t always been thoughtful with his comments. When GQ reminded the actor that he once said he would only come back to Star Wars if he needed another house, Isaac expressed embarrassment. “Yeah. That was a real likable quote. Jesus Christ,” he said in self-criticism. “Y’know, people ask you things, you say stuff, you don’t really think about it that much. I said a slightly dickish thing.”
As that comment shows, Isaac can be self-reflective about his past. It’s not too much, then, for him to expect the same of those who works with, especially if those he works with make movies about toppling dictators.