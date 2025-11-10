Oscar Isaac Reveals Major Condition for Returning to Star Wars and Disney

Isaac was hardly the only actor to call out the parent company for its behavior this fall. Pedro Pascal of The Fantastic Four: First Steps posted on Instagram that he stood with Kimmel while Marisa Tomei of the most recent Spider-Man trilogy and She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany went so far as to urge fans to unsubscribe from Disney+.

However, Isaac’s statements take on a little more meaning given his overall reluctance to work with Marvel on the MCU series Moon Knight.

“I had so much hesitation. So much,” he told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2022. “I was like, ‘I just finally got out of a long time of being a part of the Star Wars universe,’ which I loved doing, but it definitely took up a lot of my time. So I was excited to get back to more character studies and smaller films.”

Isaac changed his mind after researching the character and being compelled by the split personality hook of Moon Knight. While the English accent he adopted for primary personality Steven Grant divided fans, viewers have regularly clamored for a second season of the show, if not an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. And for his part, Isaac has played coy, teasing that he might show up again in another show or movie someday.

Of course Isaac hasn’t always been thoughtful with his comments. When GQ reminded the actor that he once said he would only come back to Star Wars if he needed another house, Isaac expressed embarrassment. “Yeah. That was a real likable quote. Jesus Christ,” he said in self-criticism. “Y’know, people ask you things, you say stuff, you don’t really think about it that much. I said a slightly dickish thing.”

As that comment shows, Isaac can be self-reflective about his past. It’s not too much, then, for him to expect the same of those who works with, especially if those he works with make movies about toppling dictators.