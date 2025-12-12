Rian Johnson Uses Wake Up Dead Man to Comment on Star Wars Fandom Toxicity
This article contains some Wake Up Dead Man spoilers (but not whodunit).
At an Academy Award voter screening of Wake Up Dead Man in New York City on Wednesday night, filmmaker Rian Johnson revealed to the audience that the idea for his third Benoit Blanc movie (or “Knives Out Mystery,” if he must grudgingly accept IP parlance) began with a question of faith. Given his own personal upbringing in Christian youth groups, he wanted to take a more serious bent than Glass Onion by using a murder mystery set within a small Catholic flock to examine what it means to not only be a good Christian, but to have compassion and charity. Grace.
Without giving too much away, Wake Up Dead Man is centered on one devout believer, Josh O’Connor as a young priest with Jason Miller’s right-hook, and a scathing skeptic embodied by Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc. They differ, but each can appreciate what it means to live a life of grace and kindness, even if only one is directly following the teachings of Christ. That’s still better than most of the movie’s cast of characters, who profess to love the teachings of Jesus, and yet do not seem to comprehend them.
It is a bitter irony, and cognitive dissonance, we see increasingly in our everyday lives, be it matters of religion, politics, or, even in an arena Johnson has vivid experience with… fandom. Specifically of the Star Wars variety.
As the writer-director of the most divisive Star Wars movie to date—or at least the one that social media algorithms reward the most negative engagement on—Johnson knows firsthand what it means to be at the epicenter of bad-faith readings and media illiteracy. And one suspects he is having a bit of fun with The Last Jedi acrimony, which drives YouTube misery channels nearly 10 years after the fact.
While there is no “Nazi child masturbating in the bathroom,” a la the original Knives Out dig at online provocateurs, there is Daryl McCormack as Cy Draven, a would-be politician who by his own admission lacks that human touch necessary to connect with voters. He claims he’s tried everything, including telling voters “something they hate” (the “trans” thing) is trying to take away “something they love.” But his blandness just won’t let it stick. So he creates a YouTube channel which often takes situations deliberately out-of-context to create the most inflammatory and reactionary reading of what is occurring.
He is a character full of piss and vinegar, and really bad Star Wars takes.
This becomes apparent in a key scene where he reveals to Benoit Blanc and O’Connor’s Father Jud Duplenticy what he would love to do with a lost family fortune, should he discover it with his father, Monsignor Wicks (Josh Brolin).
“[I told him] in a small town, there are only so many witches to burn and zealots to activate. Your flame lacks fuel. But on the internet? Wildfire. This money, your cult of personality… give me four years, you could be president. Together, we can build a real empire as father and son.”
Upon hearing this line, the flashback abruptly stops as a confused Father Duplenticy interjects, “Like in Star Wars?”
“Yeah, exactly,” Cy enthuses. “Like the rebels! His ministry and my political instincts fueled by enough money, can you imagine what we could do in Christ’s name?”
In this particular bit, Wake Up Dead Man reveals in the most humorous way how no matter how explicitly clear the letter of an allegedly sacred text might be, people will take from it what they will—especially if it fits their own personal bias or worldview. Which in this case is a failed politician who eagerly wants to build a career around hate and taking that thing everyone loved as a kid—be it God or Star Wars—and twisting it around in his head until he remembers one of Darth Vader’s most famous lines, “Join me, and together we can rule the galaxy as father and son!,” as something the rebels said. Because everyone thinks they’re the good guys.
Obviously, this is taken to a comedic and unlikely extreme where a doofus confuses Darth Vader with Luke Skywalker’s plucky band of heroes. But the human need to always rationalize their perspective, as well as the growing modern trend of general media illiteracy in the 21st century, has likely played a role in how legions of self-styled Star Wars fans can grow up idolizing the rebels, and yet support political policies, rhetoric, and iconography that better align with Darth Vader and the Empire.
In Johnson’s own personal experience, he can probably recall well how folks who referred to themselves as “the rebellion” online, took personal joy out of bullying an Asian woman they detested for being a supporting character in The Last Jedi off of social media. At the time in 2018, Johnson commented on Twitter, “On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans. We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect.”
While I cannot ascertain if Johnson’s opinion has changed at all in the seven and a half years since he made that comment, my suspicion is he is aware that there are plenty of people who love Star Wars—whether or not that includes The Last Jedi—who do so with enthusiasm and goodwill. With grace. And then there are others who cast those big shadows which have only loomed larger over this past decade; the ones that willfully take things out of context and misinterpret even tenets they claim they cherish in order to “own” those they view as their tribal enemies.
Take Cy Draven and the rest of Wake Up Dead Man. In the climactic moment of the movie when Benoit Blanc is giving his delicious detective speech to reveal who’s, indeed, done it, he pauses. For reasons of tact and compassion, he does not immediately reveal who the killer is. To which, the always-video-recording Cy asks, “Is your conclusion, Benoit Blanc, that Monsignor Wicks rose from the dead? That it was a miracle?”
No, Benoit Blanc, simply said he could not solve the mystery at this exact moment. Cy smirks “that works.”
Of course, without giving away the final spoilers, Benoit Blanc does solve the case—it’s Benoit freakin’ Blanc!—and the truth comes out. Yet as we learn in the denouement, that matters little.
While summing up what happened in the years since the central story’s conclusion, another priest played with gravely charm by Jeffrey Wright says about Cy, “His video with you is still trending.” The video in question is titled “Benoit Blanc Pwned.”
“We keep pushing the facts out there… what really happened,” Wright’s Father Langstrom sighs, “but it doesn’t seem to matter. Wicks Truthers keep flooding our Facebook. It’s an outhouse fire.”
So it is with Star Wars fandom and much of the most popular content created about it on YouTube, TikTok, X, and all other algorithms that reward malice and unserious opportunism. In fact, the first video that comes up in cursory YouTube search of “The Last Jedi” in December 2025 that is neither a trailer or clip from the film is a video entitled “The Last Jedi: A Complete Cinematic Failure.” It also features the image of Laura Dern’s fairly supportive character of Vice-Admiral Amilyn Holdo in the thumbnail. Considering she isn’t even the sixth main character, it would seem an odd choice until you realize the subtext: Dern plays a woman in a leadership role among the Resistance (rebels) of that film, and is thus a favorite punching bag for misogynistic fans to seethe over.
A bit like Cy Draven or MonsignorFather Wicks, they might even have a shorthand term for her similar to how they refer to Wicks’ mother, the so-called “Whore-Harlot.” Any empirical evidence to the contrary will be ignored or disqualified, because it doesn’t matter what the facts are. What matters is how a provocateur, be it a rage-filled priest, a bottom-feeding political player, or a rage-baiting YouTube creator, makes you feel.
As Langstrom commiserates with Blanc: “Such a time to be alive.”
