Spider-Man 2: Should You Upgrade Miles Morales or Peter Parker?

Simply put, Miles Morales has access to the best crowd-control abilities in the game, and the majority of Spider-Man 2’s fights see you face larger groups of enemies. In fact, Miles’ Chain Lightning ability is often enough to make him the best Spider-Man for the majority of combat situations. In its most basic form, Chain Lightning allows you to attack up to three enemies at once. When upgraded, Chain Lightning can impact up to six enemies at once. That upgraded form of Chain Lightning is often enough to end some fights before they really begin.

Miles’ Venom abilities also often steal the show. That’s especially true once you unlock Bio-Siphon: a powerful skill that allows you to recharge your abilities whenever you strike enemies affected by your Venom. It allows you to effortlessly recharge powerful combat abilities like Venom Jump and Venom Smash that also keep the Bio-Siphon train rolling. Miles would arguably be more powerful than Peter if it wasn’t for Bio-Siphon, but I think that ability puts him over the top.

Comparatively, one of the big “problems” with Peter is that some of his best abilities aren’t even unlocked until later in the game. I don’t think it is a spoiler to reveal that Peter eventually gets access to some Symbiote abilities, and it probably won’t surprise you to learn that those Symbiote abilities are generally pretty strong. In fact, Peter’s Symbiote Yank: Empowered ability might be the most powerful crowd-control skill in the game outside of Chain Lightning.

However, you won’t unlock those abilities until around halfway through Spider-Man 2’s story. Until then, you’ll have to make do with a collection of Peter Parker powers that generally can’t compete with what the rotation that Miles offers. Yes, abilities like Spider-Rush are incredibly powerful, but you only get to use them so often, and Peter doesn’t have access to as many cooldown reduction abilities as Miles does. As such, you’ll find yourself relying on his more basic attacks and gadgets slightly more often. You’ll generally want to limit how many points you spend on Peter until you unlock the Symbiote portion of his skill tree. Otherwise, you’ll probably end up spending points on skills that you’ll ultimately ignore for a good part of the game.

For what it’s worth, though, it does feel like you spend a little more time in Spider-Man 2’s story as Peter. So, if you find yourself struggling during some of those story battles, you’ll want to spend a few more points on Peter a little earlier in the game just to get over that hump. Generally speaking, though, you should upgrade the Shared tree first, then Miles’ tree, and, finally, Peter’s skill tree once you unlock the Symbiote side of things.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Best Shared Skills:

Wall Thrash: While an enemy is against a wall, unleash a powerful flurry of blows.