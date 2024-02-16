11 Years Later, You Can Finally Play Ubisoft’s Long Lost Open-World Game

Reportedly costing over $120 million, the project was delayed six times from its original 2018 date, being bounced around Ubisoft’s release schedule, while multiple creative directors came and went, each with their own vision of what the game should be. There were also many prototypes, plenty of overtime, and lots of employee turnover due to burnout at lead studio Ubisoft Singapore.

“It’s a classic case of mismanagement for eight years,” a former developer told Kotaku of the project’s issues. “Instead of adding layers of value we kept running around in a loop.”

But now Skull and Bones is finally out and critics are sharing their first impressions of the game’s open beta period, which took place ahead of the full release.

“I’ve already found a yo-ho-whole lot to be excited about after spending nearly 30 hours with its surprisingly unconstrained open beta this past weekend,” wrote IGN in their review in progress. “Aside from the expected instability one usually encounters with a beta for an online game, the only red flags so far are the lackluster story and a list of endgame activities that feel like they could become repetitive in short oar-der. I won’t be able to complete my voyage until the full version sets sail later this week, but I’m already excited to sea more.”

“Maybe I could excuse this dull resource management and the lack of exciting pirate gameplay if the game looked gorgeous and had some impressive digital water. But even the ocean in Skull and Bones isn’t much to write home about; a shame since you spend a lot of time looking at it,” said Kotaku in their own write-up, criticizing the game’s dependence on fetch quests and resource gathering in its early hours.

GamesRadar similarly pointed to the game’s slow opening hours as reason to worry the title might turn off players: “It does well to hide a lot of its more interesting content and quests later into the game. It takes a while to get going, and the on-land stuff – at least from what I’ve seen so far – never evolves beyond what you see in those opening hours. The story gets more interesting, as do the associated quests, I’m just wary that some may get turned off by the slowness of the opening hours. So far, I’m enjoying Skull and Bones as a pirate ship fantasy builder, it’s just missing a lot of the off-ship pirate fun that makes games like Sea of Thieves so alluring.”