The Biggest Reasons Why E3 Is Officially Dead

Obviously, the events of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted nearly every kind of live event in some way (among many, many other more important aspects of life). Not being able to host a live E3 event in 2020 was a major blow to the “reliability” that the show previously depended on. While E3’s organizers tried to host a digital version of the event in 2021, the almost universally poor reception to that overall sloppy effort highlighted how far the event had fallen in the years before the 2020 shutdowns. More on that later.

Ultimately, though, that particular issue is just an extension of E3’s overall money problems in more recent years. Simply put, E3 was quickly becoming a massive money pit for pretty much everyone involved. That certainly includes the major presenters who began spending absurd amounts of money on their mega booths, but that arms race eventually impacted smaller studios. Those who could theoretically benefit most from an event like E3 began to find that the event was just too expensive to justify the potential positives it offered. Even larger studios began to reach that same conclusion.

While you can certainly argue that greed from those involved with organizing the event is the real culprit here, the results are the same. If the money side of E3 still made sense, the event would still be alive. It didn’t, so it isn’t. While it’s as simple as that, it’s important to look at the other factors that eventually contributed to E3 becoming so unsustainable for everyone involved.

The Impact of Nintendo Direct and E3 Alternatives

In 2011, Nintendo premiered Nintendo Direct: an online live stream presentation designed to showcase some of the studios’ major upcoming titles and other relevant announcements. In 2013, Nintendo shocked the gaming world by announcing that they would not be hosting a major E3 presentation that year and had no plans to return in that capacity at future events. Though Nintendo continued to have a small presence at E3, they began to rely more and more on those Direct-style announcements that eventually grew to essentially replace the studio’s traditional E3 conferences.

Whether directly or indirectly, Nintendo was the first major game company to test the idea that E3 needed them more than they needed E3. While some argued that the company was simply running away from the spotlight (this decision was made when the Wii U was struggling), time eventually proved Nintendo right. More importantly, Nintendo showed that they could get most of the usual E3 publicity benefits not through a big, expensive, yearly presentation but through a series of relatively simple live streams. The key was to make those live streams feel as significant as possible relative to their size and costs.

Eventually, other studios got the message. Indeed, Sony’s decision to skip E3 in 2019 sometimes feels like the more obvious “final nail” for the show due to its proximity to the event’s official death. Realistically, though, the success of Nintendo’s Direct presentations raised a lot of questions about E3’s role in the modern gaming world that E3’s organizers could never properly answer.