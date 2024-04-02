Silent Hill 2 Remake Includes a Bizarre Content Warning

The ESRB recently gave developer Bloober Team’s upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake an “M” Rating. That rating isn’t particularly surprising, nor are many of the specific pieces of in-game content the ESRB cited when explaining their rating. For instance, the governing body noted that Silent Hill 2 contains “realistic gunfire, cries of pain, and blood-splatter effects” as well as “enemies with body parts sewn together.” In other words, standard Silent Hill 2 stuff.

However, there is one part of the ESRB’s rating that certainly stands out. According to that organization, the Silent Hill 2 remake also features “characters pole-dancing in strip-club settings.”

What makes that warning so strange isn’t the idea that Silent Hill 2 features sexualized content. The base game had plenty of sexualized (often disturbingly sexualized) content, and the ESRB rating references some of that legacy material. No, what’s strange about that particular note is that it seems to be referencing a scene that wasn’t in the original Silent Hill 2 game. To be more specific, that content warning implies that the remake will feature more of a topic that was only really hinted at in the original game.

See, there is a strip club in Silent Hill 2 called Heaven’s Night. However, the club is empty when protagonist James Sunderland takes a brief detour through the area in the base game. The only hint we get of any activity in the club is the implication that Maria used to work there. That is later confirmed in the Silent Hill 2 bonus content, Born From a Wish, which begins with Maria waking up inside the Heaven’s Night club.