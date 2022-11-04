Leaked Footage of Hideo Kojima’s New Game Gives Off Silent Hill Vibes

Regardless, it’s pretty obvious that the game in question is some kind of survival horror title. The player character wanders through grimy hallways armed only with a flashlight and a look of pure terror. Much of the footage even focuses on the player character’s facial reactions. That’s hardly a surprise given that the character model is incredibly well-detailed.

Toward the end of the demo, we see the player character turn their back to a dark hallway. A strange, pulsating red light that looks kind of like an input prompt then appears in the hallway. Aside from a very brief flash of a zombie-like figure in the hallway, we don’t really get to see what that light represents.

Soon, the player character runs from the mysterious figure/light and tries to hide behind a table. It’s all for not, though, as the figure soon finds the player character. Terrified, the player character screams, raises their hands to their face, and we’re soon treated to a very unnecessary look at the reflection of the shirtless man recording this footage. That doesn’t seem to be the intended monster, though. Oh, and we see the words “Game Over” pop up in-game, but that classic message is soon replaced by the words “A Hideo Kojima Game” and “Overdose.”

We’ve actually spoken about Overdose in the past, and that certainly does seem to be the name (or codename) of Hideo Kojima’s next game. So far as that goes, it’s potentially worth pointing out that this leaked footage has apparently been circulating for quite some time. This is just the first time that it’s been released to the general public via unofficial channels.

If the footage is as legit as some insiders are claiming, it’s certainly fascinating. While the game appears to be a third-person title (though there are other theories we’ll get to in a second), quite a few other things about the design give off some strong Silent Hill vibes. The levels are dark and dingy, the player character looks largely helpless, and even some of the font choices and decor decisions (most notably the presence of an old wheelchair) looked ripped from a classic Silent Hill game. Overdose is almost certainly not a stealth Silent Hill game, but it doesn’t seem crazy to suggest that Kojima may have brought a few of his old P.T./Silent Hills ideas to the project.

Interestingly, the footage almost makes it seem like the gameplay is being controlled by someone via a smartphone. At the very least, a “picture-in-picture” box shows a woman reacting to the gameplay footage as she holds her smartphone up. While Overdose likely isn’t a pure mobile game, Kojima has said that he’s very interested in how Xbox’s cloud technology will allow him to fulfill some of his visions. So far as that goes, it’s likely that Overdose will simply support smartphone functionality in some way.