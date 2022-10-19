Silent Hill Fans React to the Franchise’s Mixed Return

Let’s start with the Silent Hill 2 remake that is being developed by Bloober Team as a PS5 and PC exclusive. This was the marquee reveal of the Silent Hill showcase, and the reactions to it so far have been…mixed. To some, the idea of getting to play an updated version of Silent Hill 2 is more than enough reason to reason to be excited about the project. Furthermore, some of the updates that remake will feature may very well bring out the very best of that great game.

– Masahiro Ito & Akira Yamaoka involved; worked closely with Bloober Team on the game

– new musical style & sound design

– Mateusz Lenart (creative director of The Medium) is the lead director

However, many early reactions to the Silent Hill 2 remake’s reveal have been focused on its developer, Bloober Team. Simply put, there were already quite a few people who were dreading the idea of Bloober Team working on a Silent Hill game as soon as the rumors of that studio’s involvement emerged. Some of those concerns were based on people’s feelings toward the quality of the developer’s previous projects while others think that Bloober Team’s writing and philosophies don’t gel with the unique needs of the Silent Hill series. However you slice it, the anti-Bloober Team crowd is coming out strong at the moment.

Other fans are simply a little worried about what they’ve seen of the Silent Hill 2 remake so far. James Sunderland’s new character model, in particular, has been the target of quite a few memes and slightly more…passionate reactions.

Comparatively, Return to Silent Hill (a new Silent Hill movie based on Silent Hill 2) and Silent Hill: Ascension (an “interactive video streaming experience” with a kind of communal choose your own adventure set-up) don’t seem to be drawing much buzz at all at the moment. While that’s likely because we really don’t know a lot about either project at this time, those really do feel like the most “Konami” (in a bad way) projects featured in the showcase.

It’s not all bad (or mixed) news, though. In fact, Silent Hill: Townfall (a still mysterious game from Stories Untold and Observation developer No Code) is garnering a lot of positive buzz at the moment. While No Code says they’ve really only begun to develop the game, that studio’s phenomenal horror history suggests they could do something really special with the Silent Hill franchise. As a huge fan of Stories Untold, I don’t mind telling you that this is the upcoming Silent Hill game that I’m most excited about.

On a very positive note about the Silent Hill presentation. I'm very excited to see what @_NoCode does with Silent Hill Townfall.



Stories Untold is absolutely fantastic, so something similar set in the Silent Hill universe could be really neat. pic.twitter.com/lHk3k9x3Tt — Boo-terBits (@Bitter_Bits) October 19, 2022

Finally, there’s Silent Hill f. At the moment, this seems to be the one Silent Hill game that most fans are the most excited about. While that game’s Japanese setting and vague teaser trailer leave us with a lot of unanswered questions, the involvement of writer Ryukishi07 has piqued a lot of people’s interest. It’s a little too difficult to say for sure so early on, but that project is shaping up to be the one upcoming Silent Hill game that could continue the best part of the series’ legacy while taking it in an exciting new direction.