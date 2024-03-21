Rise of The Ronin Release Time: When Can You Download and Play the Game?
Here's when you can play Team Ninja's latest epic, Rise of the Ronin.
Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin is shaping up to be one of the best action titles of 2024. Here’s when you’ll be able to download and play it.
Rise of the Ronin is scheduled to be released on March 22 for PlayStation 5. The game will be available to play at midnight on that day in all supported global regions. While that technically means that you can use the New Zealand trick to play the game a little early, some PlayStation fans find that the workaround that the console requires isn’t always worth the effort.
Regardless, you will be able to pre-load Rise of the Ronin starting on March 15 if you’ve already purchased the game. It’s recommended that you install the game early if you are able to do so as Rise of the Ronin‘s initial file size is over 96 GB. That’s not quite as large as some of the biggest Triple-A games out there, but it’s a pretty big ask relative to games of similar sizes. Regardless, there’s really no reason not to install the game early if you’ve already purchased it.
Please note, though, that Rise of the Ronin is a PlayStation 5 exclusive that will not be available for PlayStation 4 or PC. While an eventual PC release can’t be ruled out, Team Ninja and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment have not indicated that they intend to release a PC version of Rise of the Ronin. Similarly, it’s highly unlikely that the game will ever be released for PlayStation 4 given its advanced technical requirements.
For those who don’t know, Rise of the Ronin is an open-world RPG set during a reimagined version of mid-19th century Japan. Though it is one of Team Ninja’s largest games yet, the fundamentals of the title should be familiar to fans of Team Ninja’s more recent works. Specifically, the game emphasizes an almost Soulsborne-style of combat (similar, but different, to what we saw in Nioh) that is atypical of what we’re used to in many more modern open-world RPGs. However, the game emphasizes RPG-like qualities such as quests, exploration, and non-combat resolutions more than other Team Ninja experiences.
So is Rise of the Ronin the dream Team Ninja project that fans believe it’s shaping up to be? You won’t have to wait long to find out.