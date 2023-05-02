Redfall: Best and Worst Characters for Solo and Multiplayer

While Redfall doesn’t quite live up to expectations, the horror FPS title isn’t without its charms. Actually, it’s pretty fun to run around its well-designed world for a few hours and see what kind of trouble you can get into (and out of). Of course, the whole thing is a lot more fun if you’re playing as the best character for you.

Redfall‘s four playable characters not only have unique abilities and playstyles, but each tends to perform better in either the game’s solo or multiplayer modes. That’s not unusual for these kinds of games, but because Redfall locks you into your chosen character at the start of the game (unless you create a new file), it’s important to know what you’re getting into.

So, that’s what we’re going to talk about today. Here’s a look at what each of Redfall‘s characters has to offer and which are best for both solo play and multiplayer.

Jacob Boyer – An Assassin With the Gift of Stealth and Raven Sight

Jacob is Redfall’s resident “rogue” character. As an ex-military sniper, Jacob is a natural assassin who has suddenly acquired the unnatural ability to turn invisible for brief periods of time. When properly used and upgraded, that Cloak ability lets Jacob score a ton of free damage on even powerful enemies. Jacob’s Ultimate ability even allows him to reach into his past and pull out a spectral sniper rifle that automatically targets enemies for guaranteed headshots. It’s possibly the most powerful Ultimate in the game.