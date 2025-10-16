Pragmatic Producers Promise a Unique Gaming Experience

“Their relationship is one of the most important things that we have in Pragmata. We have these two characters with their own unique perspectives. We have Diana with a more android perspective and Hugh with a human perspective,” explains director Cho Yonghee. “You saw that with the globe in their shelter where they get to interact with each other there. You get to enjoy more of that when you see the full game.”

But, of course, Pragmata is an action game first and foremost, with the frenetic gameplay never overshadowed by the puzzle-solving elements but working in tandem with them. Challenging players were a variety of enemies, including humanoid androids, heavily armed drones, and, in the demo’s climax, a hulking robotic attacker that felt like it was right out of RoboCop. The developers consciously wanted to expand upon what players expected from enemies given the game’s sci-fi premise, teasing even more enemy types in the final build of the game.

“We didn’t want enemies to be something that was too predictable as an enemy type as robots,” Cho observes. “We have different enemy types, like the ones you saw in the demo, the humanoid walkers, which is closer to what you’ve seen in other games, but also things on the other end of the spectrum like the big enemy with the round head and two feet who’s more unique and something that you’ve never seen before.”

For the development team, the Pragmata release has been a long time coming and even just seeing journalists, like myself, visibly enjoying playing an early build of the game has been a rewarding experience. To be sure, the demo at TGS provided a much fuller idea of how the final game is going to play out, building on what was already a fun and action-packed build available at SGF. Visibly relieved and excited at getting to finally share the game after putting in years of work into it, the developers are hopeful for the game’s launch next year.

“The ups and downs and trials and errors to get the game released have been hard, but it’s good to see people enjoying it,” reflects Cho. “It’s not just my efforts put into this, but the entire team that’s been making it possible to get this game out now.”

Developed and published by Capcom, Pragmata will be released in 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.