The Console Wars Are Officially Over

Growing up in the 1990s, my parents refused to buy me a Sega Genesis or Super Nintendo. They thought it was a waste of money since I already had the Nintendo Entertainment System. To folks who had zero interest in video games, there really was no difference. All consoles were just “Nintendos.” After years of complaining and begging, however, I finally wore them down, and they agreed that for Christmas 1995, I could have the brand-new 32-bit console of my choice.

In hindsight, this should have been a no-brainer. The original PlayStation, which had just hit the U.S. a few months earlier, went on to build one of the greatest libraries a console has ever seen. The brand still dominates the gaming landscape three decades later. But this was a time before the internet was widely adopted, and I was just an 11-year-old who wanted to play games like Sonic the Hedgehog, Streets of Rage 2, and Shinobi III, having missed out on the 16-bit era. So, I asked for a Sega Saturn.

It was one of the best Christmases I ever had growing up. I even really enjoyed my first year or so with the Saturn, playing fantastic exclusives like Panzer Dragoon, Nights into Dreams, and Dragon Force.

Then, the new releases started to dry up, and I had to come to terms with picking the wrong console unless I wanted to spend my formative years repeatedly dominating CPU opponents in Virtua Fighter 2. I know I wasn’t the only kid who made the mistake either. While the Saturn was not a huge success, at least I fared better than the kids who ended up with an Atari Jaguar or a Virtual Boy.