Capcom Is Poised for a Stellar 2026 With Pragmata and the Return of Onimusha

While Capcom’s most hype-inducing announcement at Summer Game Fest 2025 – indeed, arguably the biggest announcement of the whole weekend – was the official reveal of Resident Evil Requiem, it brought plenty of additional heat to the multi-day event. The Japanese publisher also provided an extended sneak peek of next year’s hack-and-slash samurai title Onimusha: Way of the Sword and a hands-on demo of its upcoming science fiction action game Pragmata. Den of Geek was invited to witness both firsthand, sitting in on gameplay for Way of the Sword while playing an early build of Pragmata, with the latter’s surprising blend of puzzle-solving and third-person combat.

Way of the Sword comes as Capcom continues to revive its fan-favorite Onimusha franchise, following an impressive remaster of Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny earlier this year for modern gaming platforms. First announced at 2024 The Game Awards, Way of the Sword is the first all-new mainline game in the series since 2006’s Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams. Judging by what we saw, Onimusha: Way of the Sword is worth the wait, not only completely reviving the venerable franchise but reminding everyone of its leading place in the growing pantheon of hack-and-slash games with a gorgeously rendered new adventure.

Eschewing modern trends for hack-and-slash games with Soulslike gameplay mechanics and open-world exploration, Onimusha: Way of the Sword leans into what the franchise has always done best, with accessible fighting mechanics and difficulty that still reward timing and strategy for adept players. The sneak peek at SGF 2025 had protagonist Miyamoto Musashi demonstrate a variety of moves to cut through different types of supernatural enemies, known as Genma, preying on a medieval village. This culminated in a fierce duel against Musashi’s recurring rival Sasaki Ganryu, a maniacally twisted swordsman with his own variation of Musashi’s magical Oni Gauntlet.

Based on what I saw, there is a graceful flow to the way that Musashi moves in combat, evoking the classic Onimusha games of 20 years ago, but with the finesse of a modern hack-and-slash title like Ghost of Tsushima and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Running on modern hardware, the game looks incredible, with its haunting environments and a highly detailed and expressive render of Musashi, with his likeness based on legendary Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune. The sneak peek teased a game that not only offered seamless and precise combat, but looked incredibly good doing it, with a cinematic visual flair as the camera intuitively panned in close or wide depending on the scope of the battle.